Stay home for a musical evening or step out to explore? Pune offers you a choice this weekend

A musical evening, Kahat Kabir Suno Bhai Sadho, celebrates the works of the poet-saint who bridged religious divides and drew attention to the power of love. At the helm is Satish Kumar, who comes from a lineage of Kabir Panthis and has devoted his time to Nirgun recitals based on the writings of Kabir. Apart from being a vocalist, he is a performing artist. He will be accompanied by his brother Vinay Kumar, a keyboardist and vocalist, who is undergoing training at the Gandharva Mahavidyalaya. At Gyaan Adab on January 15, online. Zoom ID: 861 0153 6077; passcode: guldasta

In the play, Eka Lagnachi Pudhchi Gosht, the protagonists Manoj and Manisha have been happily married for over 18 years. Now, they are facing a midlife crisis. Will they find out that they are still in love with each other or will they chase new desires? Get to know on January 16, 5.30 pm at Ram Krishna More Auditorium. Charges: Rs 300

Raah: A Literacy and Cultural Centre hosts Anjuman, a monthly open forum for poets from various cultures and languages. Initiated to spread the love for Hindi/Urdu poetry and encourage new writers to write and enjoy the company of like-minded people, Anjuman is a community of prolific published poets and young new talent. It is hosted by Mahesh Bajaj known by his pen name Anjum Lucknowi. On January 15, 6 pm to 8 pm. Donation pass: Rs 200

At Raah: A Literacy and Cultural Centre, an aspiring actor can undergo a ‘Character Building Workshop’ by Suyog Deshpande. It will feature an introduction to various forms of theatre, understanding the basic skills and tools required for acting, exercises to free your imagination and emotions, making powerful choices and using the technique to create complex and illuminating performances, scene study, script analysis and character development, and practical application of the concept at work. On January 15 and 16, 9 am to 2 pm. Donation Pass: Rs 500. Age criteria: 15 and above. Contact: 99705 54075

The play Amar Photo Studio revolves around a young couple who are intrigued about the past and worried about their future. They decide to separate and end up in Amar Photo Studio where the owner takes them on a rollercoaster ride to the past where they meet some interesting characters and learn life lessons from them. On January 16 at Yashwantrao Chavan Natyagruha at 12.15 pm and Tilak Smarak Mandir at 5 pm. Entry: Rs 300 onwards

