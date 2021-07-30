Mixed bag of culture for Pune rains: From resin rakes to ‘Look Back in Anger’

The poster for the Kathakali painting workshop at Urja Studios. (Facebook)

‘Look Back in Anger’ is a landmark play that is famously considered to speak for the younger generation in the Britain of post World War II. The protagonist Jimmy Porter became recognised as the archetypal angry young man. The Book Club Pune will focus on this classic text, with presenter Prashant Sinha.

On August 1, 6.30 pm on Zoom. Entry: Free. Zoom meeting ID: 84572117224, password: BookCLub

RAKHI MAKING

With Raksha Bandhan around the corner, here’s your chance to create personalised rakhis. Studio Arizona has organised an online workshop on resin rakhis. Since the tutorial is through recorded videos, you can access it from the comfort of your home.

On August 1, 3 pm. Charges: Rs.600. Contact: 9822254472

KATHAKALI PAINTING

Kathakali is marked by elaborate artistry in terms of colours and costumes, among others. You can join a workshop on Kathakali painting on acrylic at Urja Studios.

On July 31 and Aug 1, 10.30 am-1.30 pm. Charges: Rs 2,000

DANCE IN CIRCLES

Experts in dance movement therapy offer to take participants on a deep journey of the chakra system. The online workshop is enabled by Tripura Kashyap and Anubha Doshi, among others.

Organised by Artsphere Pune on July 31 and August 1, 11 am to 6 pm. Contact 9561720001

BREWERY TOUR

You can log off, and go on a Brewery Tour and Kombucha Tasting with Umami Brew. You will experience how Kombucha, a fermented, lightly effervescent and slightly sweetened tea that originated in China, is made and tastes. Kombucha is being consumed across the globe and is known for its probiotic qualities. Organised by The Western Routes at Nande village near Sus on the outskirts of Pune.

On July 31 (0:30 am – 12:30 pm) and August 1 (Batch 1: 10:30 am – 12:30 pm; Batch 2: 3:30 pm – 5:30 pm). Charges: Rs1,000 per person. Book Here: http://www.logout.world/tours/brewery-tour-kombucha-tasting/ or call or whatsapp on 9011040773 and confirm your spot

