Pune weekend getaway: As winter sets in, here are five Maharashtrian dishes that you shouldn’t miss if you are in the city

Here’s a list of the savouries that one must get their hands on if you are in Pune this winter:

1. Fish curry and rice (Mashacha kalvan) — In Pune, a city close to the Arabian Sea, fish is almost a staple with restaurants like Curry on the Roof and Vernekar’s Goan Curry being some of the famous ones where residents flock to, to the ‘mashacha kalvan’(fish curry) and a chilled ‘solkadi’ ( a coconut-milk drink flavored with kokam ). Many prefer the sticky white steaming hot ‘Indrayani’ (a particular variety of rice) with this meal, but it can be enjoyed with some simple rice ‘bhakri’ (a particular type of flatbread).

2. Chicken curry (Tambda pandhra rassa) — Kolhapur is renowned for the ‘tambda’ (red/crimson) and ‘pandhra’ (white) ‘rassa’ (curry) — the two curry bases which are the most popular in the central and northern part of Maharashtra. The Kolhapuri cuisine is celebrated in Pune in restaurants like ‘Jagdamb’, a place which you shouldn’t miss this winter.

3. Onion fritters and potato patty (Batata vada Kanda bhajji) — Imagine setting out on a weekend trip to Mulshi or Mahabaleshwar and as you are driving on the highway, you suddenly crave for something hot, spicy and yet comforting. You stop at the food court, grab tea and a plate of ‘kanda bhajji’ (onion fritters) and a ‘batata vada’ (mashed potato deep-fried in a besan covering). This meal can undoubtedly make anyone’s day in just ten minutes — the time required cumulatively to make it and consume it.

4. Flatbread and brinjal (Bhakri and Vangyacha bharit) — Maharashtrians have managed to make ‘bhakri’ (a particular type of thick flatbread) with almost all cereals grown in the region but in Pune, a combination that is found at almost every corner is jowar bhakri, ‘vangyacha bharit’ (a dish made of roasted brinjal with spices) and ‘thecha’ (a side dish made from ground green chillies, peanuts and salt). This is, however, best enjoyed from the Sinhagad fort, alongside a great view.

5. Hurda — If you visit Pune during winters, you are bound to see advertisements of multiple ‘hurda parties’ that are organised for groups at farmhouses around the city. Hurda are light-green round jowar/sorghum grains that have a very distinct taste. They are freshly roasted and served with sugarcane juice/ buttermilk as one enjoys the chilly evenings around a bonfire. MTDC (Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation), too, is hosting hurda parties at different locations across Pune to promote millets.