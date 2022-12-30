Pune Weekend Getaway: Here are top five options to celebrate this New Year

Pune is all ready to embrace the New Year with a blast. From camping to parties, here are the top five options to choose from if you are celebrating the New Year in the city:

1) Shop at the local mall and avail the New Year discount:

Many shopping malls in the city are offering discount rates on all items around this period. So wake up and get ready super early on the first day of the New Year which has coincided with a Sunday and splurge on the best luxury products. Phoenix marketcity, Amanora, Pavilion and Seasons are some options you can have a look at to start the New Year.

2) Go for camping and enjoy the moonlit skies:

Away from the overcrowded pubs and noisy restaurants, enjoy a laid back peaceful New Year to get rejuvenated in 2023 in the serenity of Mulshi backwaters, Panshet or Pavana lake. The winter chill is yet to set in making it the perfect opportunity to enjoy a restful weekend by a scenic lake under the open sky. Many resorts offer tent stays where you can welcome the New Year under a star-studded sky with a bonfire, music and the company of loved ones.

3) The usual, go for a trek:

Witness the first dawn setting in the sky with the best view after a laborious hike through the last day of the year. Some choicest destinations for these might include Sinhgad, Rajgad-Torna, Kalsubai and Devkund waterfall which are situated near the city.

4) Go the conventional way and party:

Dress up, get your gang together and party your way. The best options for partying this New Year include Sunburn NYE, Agent Jack’s Amanora New Year’s party, Imagicaa New Year bash 2023 and the Globe party at the Grand Hyatt in Pune.

5) Go for a food trail:

Start your New Year with a perfect meal of ‘misal’, ‘vada pav’, ‘bun maska’ or the classic ‘kanda pohe’. Visit the favourites in the city like Badshai, Bedekar Misal, Durvankur, New Poona Boarding House, George’s cafe or Marzorin for the perfect breakfast with friends and family to set the mood right to welcome the New Year with a content tummy.