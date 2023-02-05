Pune Weekend Getaway: Four trekking circuits to try out around city

No trip in Pune is complete without someone mentioning at least once, “let’s go for a trek this weekend”. Trekking is hugely popular in Pune and Mumbai, with local trekking groups spreading fast to monetise this growing obsession with the hills.

Many offer treks to the famous hill forts around the city but there are lesser-known trekking circuits around the city. These test your endurance levels while rewarding you with walks on pristine trails under full-moon and starlit skies. Here are some of the trekking circuits around the city which you must experience at least once:

Katraj-Sinhagad: Popularly known as K2S, this circuit starts at the Katraj Ghat as you traverse your way to the famous Sinhagad fort. Mainly undertaken on full-moon nights so that the visibility is high, the trek usually starts around 10 pm as the trekkers make their way through the night to soak themselves in the morning sun at Sinhagad.

As you make your way across, you will witness beautiful torchlit paths like glittering necklaces as other trekking groups make their way to the fort.

Rajgad-Torna: It is another favourite trekking circuit for people in the city. ‘Rajgad’, literally translated as the ‘king’s fort’, was the seat and home of the Maratha empire for the longest period. Torana, also known as Prachandagad was conquered in 1646 that led to the foundation of Maratha empire.

The Rajgad-Torana circuit includes a nerve-wracking hair-raising climb to Ballekilla atop Rajgad. The path stretched between the actual forts makes for a mesmerising view and trail.

Alang-Madan-Kulang: This has been named by many as one of the most challenging treks in Maharashtra. It lies in the Nashik district of Maharashtra in the Kalsubai range, according to the Indiahikes website.

Alang Madan Kulang treks witnessed multiple rulers, from Marathas to Mughals, and finally ceded to the British in 1818. The view from the top is gratifying, with forts like Kalsubai, Vikatgad, and Vishramgad to the North East, Ratangad, Harishchandragad, Sandhan Valley, Ajobagad, Dangya Pinnacle to the South, and Bhandardara to the South East visible from a vantage point.

Experts advise not to trek this circuit alone and take a local guide or experienced trekkers along because of the tricky terrain and massive distances covered, according to Indiahikes.

Tung-Tikona: Tung Fort(tung translated to peak), also known as Kathingad, is a fort on the peak. It is in the Mawal region, ruled by Maratha kings and constructed at 3,500 feet above sea level. Kathingad (kathin translates to difficult) is the perfect name for the fort due to the difficulty in scaling it, according to the Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation website. (MTDC).

The fort has a temple dedicated to Devi Tungai and a lake and a cave at the fort region. From the pinnacle of the hillock, one can enjoy the majestic views of Laghghar and Visapur forts. The fort Tung(Kathingad) was built to protect the region of Pavan Maval and to keep watch on transport from Bor Ghat. From this fort, we can quickly locate Lohgad, Visapur and Pavan Maval.

Tikona, located near Kamshet around 60 km from Pune, is situated on a 3,500-foot-high hill which is pyramidal in shape and thus giving the fort the name Tikona which means triangle.

The fort is known for the ‘Trimbakeshwar Mahadev’ temple, a water tank and some Satvahan caves. Trek organisers also recommend the views of Pawna dam and the nearby forts of Tung, Lohagad and Visapur.