Pune weekend getaway: Here are five road trips to soothe your soul

Pune is a city cradled in the Sahyadri mountain range with scenic landscapes dotting the roads all across — within the city and outside. Trips on these roads can make for an ideal weekend getaway. From Khandala to Malshej ghat, here are five trips you can take this weekend to soak in nature and soothe your soul before entering the work week.

Malshej: Malshej Ghat is one of the gems tucked away in the hills surrounding Pune which is slowly gaining prominence alongside hill stations like Mahabaleshwar and Matheran. The winters post heavy monsoons blanket the ghat in a thick layer of fog, giving it a magical touch attracting more tourists every year. MTDC and the forest department have undertaken development works in the ghat area to provide more facilities to the tourists.

Distance: 132 km from Chandani Chowk, Pune

Khandala: It is difficult to find a Punekar who has not frequented the twin hill stations Lonavla and Khandala during their stay in the city. Located 622 metre (2,041 ft) above sea level in the Sahyadri ranges, the road to Lonavla can make for one of the most beautiful trips anyone can experience in the monsoons. The name Lonavla is derived from the Sanskrit ‘lonavli’, which refers to the many caves like Karla Caves, Bhaja Caves and Bedsa that are close to Lonavla. A trip to Lonavla and Khandala can be combined with visits to Karla, Bhaja and Bedsa caves and also to the two fortresses of Lohagad and Visapur.

Distance: 67 km from Chandani Chowk, Pune

Mulshi: Another monsoon favourite for a road trip near Pune is Mulshi via Tamhini Ghat. Tamhini wraps itself in a green shawl during the monsoons when the lines between the blue of the sky, the white of the fog and the green of the trees get blurred. Here, visitors can relish the peace and tranquillity of the banks of the backwaters of Mulshi Dam. Andharban Trail Point, Kailasgad Fort, Koraigad and Dhangad forts are some trekking options for the adrenaline-seekers.

Distance: 65 km from Chandani Chowk, Pune

Pawana lake: Like Mulshi, the Pawna lake is another favourite destination for short road trips. Pawna offers many overnight camping options too where one can lie on the green grass while enjoying the calm gurgling sound of the stream as the stars overhead form myriad constellations soothing overworked brains. The lake is visible from the Torna, Tung, Torna and Lohagad forts. The lake dates back to the 1970s when the Pawna Dam was built and the reservoir turned into an artificial lake. Trekkers will definitely regret missing this beautiful location.

Distance: 42 km from Chandani Chowk, Pune

Thoseghar: A trip to the Thoseghar waterfalls is one that is bound to lift your spirits after a week of stress and work. It is located in the Satara district at the edge of the Konkan region in Western Maharashtra and visitors can view both the Chota (small) and Motha (big) waterfalls here. The best time to visit is during the monsoons from July to October but in the winters, the waterfalls look totally different amid dense fog.

Distance: 136 km from Chandani Chowk, Pune