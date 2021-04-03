Pune, this weekend: Despite pandemic, artists and performers ensure the show must go on

The play 'Tu Mhanshil Tasa' can be watched at Yashwant Rao Chavan Natyagruh and Bat Gandharva Rang Mandir on April 4, 5 pm and 12.30 pm, respectively. (Source: BookMyShow)

Storyteller Kakoli Bagchi brings alive lives and events from the history of Middle Eastern food to India. To complement the evening, the caterers Grub Art are offering a spread of food from the Middle East. At Raah; A Literacy and Cultural Centre on April 4, 4 pm to 5.30 pm.

‘Tu Mhanshil Tasa’ revolves around two people who married two years ago and, thanks to their distinctive natures, the daily situations at home are beginning to become strange and annoying. The outside world also throws up its share of traumatic events. How the couple negotiates the pitfalls is the subject of the Marathi play, which stars Sankarsan Karhade and Bhakti Desai in the lead. At Yashwant Rao Chavan Natyagruh and Bat Gandharva Rang Mandir on April 4, 5 pm and 12.30 pm, respectively. Entry: Rs 149 onward.

The iconic Surabhi Theatre will stream the Telegu play Kanthamathi, which is an adaptation of the famous Kannada play Sadarame. Surabhi Theatre’s production is experimental and features an all-woman cast, It has been directed by R. Harika Varma. The play was recorded in 2019 at the Telangana Yuva Natakothsavaalu, organised by TERA & Dept of Language & Culture, Telangana. On April 3, 7 pm, on BookMyShow. Tickets; Rs 100

This is the season of the king of fruits, and you could enjoy unlimited mangoes in all varieties, shapes, sizes and forms. A mango tour, organised by Wester Routes, will take you to the Ganeshgule beach near Ratnagiri where you put up at a home-stay by the beach, enjoy local cuisine specially curated to include raw, ripe and dried mangoes, go sightseeing around Ratnagiri and learn the process of picking the right mangoes from a family that has been cultivating mangoes for more than 150 years. Bookings are open. The tour will be held between April 23 and 25. Entry: Rs 10,500 onward. Contact: 9011040773,9405591758

Koregaon Park-based gallery The Monalisa Kalagram has organised “My Monalisa”, in which a number of artists present their ideas of the iconic woman with a mysterious smile. From Till April 11, 10 am-7.30 pm at The Monalisa Kalagram, Pingale Farms.

Paintings, sculptural installations, drawings, collage works and prints — Delhi-based artist M Pravat creates these with material that draw on lived experiences of the built environment. His works evoke the disintegration of cityscapes where blueprints, maps, architecture and geological landmass collapse into one another. Titled Fugitive Dust, the exhibition is being held at VHC Vida Heydari Contemporary gallery. Till May 02 at Marvel Alaina, Showroom 3, Lane 8, Koregaon Park. Entry: Free