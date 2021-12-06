Attractions of a windy, wintery week in Pune includes circus, cycling, art and heritage walk

At Expression Lab, theatre activity has begun. Pradeep Vaiddya will conduct a month-long acting workshop to hone talents for the stage and screen from December 20 and Registrations close December 14. The batch strength is 20. Contact: 9822059429

Rambo Circus presents a range of world-class thrilling acts for children and adults, ensuring that nobody leaves the tent without a smile. Near Mundwa railway bridge, Mundwa, 4pm and 7pm

The Western Routes has planned a heritage walk in the old city of Pune. Explore the bylanes on foot. Hear intriguing stories of the rise and fall of the Peshwas, visit temples, wadas and bazaars, admire the different architectural styles and learn about the traditional art and craft forms that have been part of the city’s history. And sample delicious fare along the way. Registration has opened. On December 12, 9 am to 12. Charges: Rs 600. Contact: 9011040773

Season 7 of Tour the Coastline: Pune to Goa will be held from January 5-10, 2022, so now is a good time to get on your cycle to practice. The route goes through Konkan hills, participants will camp at some of Maharashtra’s most breathtaking beaches and enjoy the Konkani cuisine. Every day, they will pedal through the heart of Konkan, through villages and coconut groves, among others. On one side would be the blue waters of the Arabian Sea, and on the other, the towering mountains of the Sahyadri. What’s not to enjoy? Last date to register: December 15; Registration fees: Rs 25,000 (non-refundable). Contact: 777 009663, 9765002666

“Between One Shore and Several Others’ is a solo exhibition by Vivek Vilasini, a multimedia artist from Kerala. This series displays his latest photographic prints, which capture movement and captivity during the pandemic, lending an aesthetic dimension to the situation. At VHC gallery in Koregaon Park till January 2022.