Pune: Witness Jupiter, Venus coming closer on May 1 and enjoy food, music and shopping at DhoopChaav exhibition

It is not a rare event on an astronomical scale. In a century there are about 40 similar events when the two planets of Jupiter and Venus come closer. On May 1, at 1:35 am IST the two of the brightest planets will be separated by less than half the size of the Moon as seen in the sky. At that time, however, the planets will be below the horizon, Arvind Paranjpye, Director, Nehru Planetarium, said in a statement issued Friday.

“These days the planets rise about two hours before the Sun. An hour before sunrise, you will find both the planets well above the eastern horizon. Venus will be just about 6.5 times more luminous than Jupiter,” Paranjpye said. Jupiter, the gas giant, will be seen as nearly twice the size of the terrestrial planet, Venus. Paranjpye pointed out that in the first year of this century on May 17, 2000, the planets came so close to each other that one could not see them as two separate objects. According to the Director, this phenomenon is visible to the naked eye and can be seen from any place where the eastern sky is clear for about an hour before sunrise.

The phenomenon of Jupiter and Venus coming together will be visible to the naked eye and can be seen from any place where the eastern sky is clear for about an hour before sunrise. (Express Photo) The phenomenon of Jupiter and Venus coming together will be visible to the naked eye and can be seen from any place where the eastern sky is clear for about an hour before sunrise. (Express Photo)

Walkathon by anaesthesiologists on May 1

As part of the 75th year of the Indian Society of Anaesthesiologists (ISA), the Pune city branch will hold an awareness “Walkathon” on May 1 to make the general public aware of the various roles of an anaesthesiologist.

Dr Pradnya Bhalerao, President, Indian Society of Anaesthesiologists, Pune said that the idea is to create awareness on the subject as well as the “doctor behind the curtain”. The Maharashtra State Chapter of the ISA (MSCISA) includes 32 branches and they will be participating in the activity in their own towns on the same day (May 1). “In Pune, the walkathon’s route includes BMCC road and FC road, where awareness and life support programs will be conducted,” Dr Bhalerao said.

“For many, the subject of ‘anaesthesia’ and an ‘anaesthesiologist’ is still not clearly understood. This is a speciality where one qualifies after three years of rigorous training in the subject, post a basic MBBS degree. The role of an anaesthesiologist has expanded in the last few years from being the doctor “Behind the curtain” to a peri-operative physician with ‘a nerve of steel’,” Dr Bhalerao added. An anesthesiologist plays a major role in resuscitation after a cardiopulmonary arrest. When the heart stops beating and the patient stops breathing, it is these doctors who are the best trained in the revival of these patients. Besides, airway and ventilatory management (giving artificial breaths) in the intensive care unit is the domain of an anaesthesiologist. This role has been highlighted during the Covid 19 pandemic where anaesthesiologists have been front-line workers. They are the ones who possess medical knowledge as well as technical skill to deal with any emergency and trauma (accident cases) situation.

DhoopChaav Summer exhibition on April 30 – May 1

A DhoopChaav summer exhibition, set to take place between April 30 and May 1 at Kedari Ground, Wanowrie, will be extra special as the festivities expand beyond its traditional focus of just wholesome shopping to include a garage sale and a food festival. The exhibition will include a range of fun events such as tambola, live music, a walk for a cause, an award show, a makeup competition, and other entertainment options. Among the various shopping options, stalls will include jewellery, clothing, organic food products, home appliances, gift articles, and accessories, among other things. The exhibition has been organised by Noella Kambli, under her event organisation company, Ladybird Events. “This exhibition supports multiple causes, which include NGOs, special children, the physically challenged and widowers,” Kambli said.