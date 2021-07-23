Pune’s rainy weekend: Read between the lines of The Canterbury Tales and Sophie’s Choice

If you are curious about dance therapy, St Mira’s College, Artsphere Pune and The Arts Therapists CoLab are offering a workshop this weekend. (File photo: Facebook/Artsphere Pune)

Sophie’s Choice revolves around a Roman Catholic woman from Poland who survives the horrors of Auschwitz, but is plagued by guilt. The ‘choice’ is the epicentre of the multi layered plot of this novel. The mystery of the plot is shrouded in layer upon layer of incidents of historical, psychological, social and geographical significance, peeled off gradually, gently and with great expertise as the story progresses. The book is the subject of the Gyaan Adab’s The Book Club Pune on July 25, 6.30 pm. Zoom meeting ID is 86110526178. Password: BookClub. Entry: Free

Nic Low’s latest work, Uprising: Walking the Southern Alps of New Zealand, will have a virtual launch as part of the First Edition book launch of the Jaipur Literature Festival. The writer will be in conversation with the High Commissioner of New Zealand to India, David Pine, about his alpine expedition and the story of his people. On July 23, 7 pm, on https://online.jaipurliteraturefestival.org

If you are curious about dance therapy, here is a workshop on the PG Diploma in Dance Movement Therapy facilitated by Anshuma Kshetrapal, Course Director of the course that is being conducted by St Mira’s College, Artsphere Pune and The Arts Therapists CoLab. On July 24, 3 pm-5 pm. Charges: Rs 500. Contact: 9561720001

Wild Surmise, a poetry reading group led by Sameer Joshi, turns attention to a classic work of English literature, Canterbury Tales. Written by Geoffrey Chaucer, The Canterbury Tales is a collection of stories told by a group of pilgrims as they travel from London to Canterbury to visit the shrine of Thomas Becket. Chaucer wrote in Middle English and, although he wasn’t the first to write in the vernacular, many people credit him as the one who popularised it. With more than 17,000 lines in a collection of 24 stories, Chaucer’s Canterbury Tales is one of the most recognised pieces of English and world literature today. Organised by RaahL A Literacy and Cultural Centre on July 25, 4 pm-5.30 pm. Entry: Free. Contact: 9763095043

Learn the secrets of time with a workshop on making resin clocks. Organised by Urja Studio Pune, it involves learning to safely use resin, mix pigments to resin, pouring techniques and adding textures and layers. The workshop will be held in the physical space, and you will be given kits containing resin with hardener, a number panel, clock mechanism and crystals, among others. Registrations close on July 23; event will be held on July 24, 11 am. Charges: Rs 2300 (inclusive of kit + delivery). Contact: 9730557776