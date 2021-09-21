scorecardresearch
Tuesday, September 21, 2021
Pune: In a week, PCMC vaccinates over 4,800 citizens across 29 residential societies

While the civic body provides the medical staff necessary for the drive, the societies have to make space available for the same within its premises

By: Express News Service | Pune |
September 21, 2021 4:25:44 pm
Senior assistant medical officer Dr Laxman Gofane said the drive aims to cover as many people as possible depending on availability of vaccines | Representational image/Express photo by Ashish Kale

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has vaccinated 4,835 citizens as part of its Covid-19 vaccination drive conducted across 29 residential societies over a week.

Senior assistant medical officer Dr Laxman Gofane said the drive aims to cover as many people as possible depending on availability of vaccines. “PCMC is providing the medical staff necessary for the drive. The residential societies have to make space available for the same at their club houses or anywhere within its premises,” he said.

“If we get adequate stock of vaccines, we have no problem in conducting vaccinations in societies. However, sometimes we receive around 15,000 doses in one go, at other times it is around 25,000 doses,” Dr Gofane said.

The duration of the drive depends on the number of people in a society. “The drive is usually for a day. It may be longer if a particular society has a large population,” he said.

