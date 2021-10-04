Pune this week: Take a break with luminaries from the world of letters, a chat with versatile actor Yamini Dass and more

Tea 4 Theatre presents the first episode of T4T CAND!D, a conversation featuring versatile actor Yamini Dass. “I danced on Carter Road, and a woman thought I was cray,” she says in the teaser. The episode was released on the YouTube channel of Tea 4 Theatre on October 2, and can now be viewed. Charges: Free

The Bhandarkar Oriental research Institute is conducting sessions, titled 18 Parvans of Mahabharata, proving an introduction to one of India’s most powerful epics. From October 7-30, 7 pm-8.30 pm (except Sundays). Charges: Rs 2,400. Contact: Library@boriindia.org

The line-up of luminaries at the literature festival JLF Colorado 2021 features The New York Times bestselling author of The Secret Keeper of Jaipur Alka Joshi, Afghan journalist Shazia Haya Ahmadzai; Palestinian lawyer and Orwell Prize-winning author Raja Shehadeh and British-Sri Lankan historian and academic Sujit Sivasundaram, among others. Register on https://jlflitfest.org/colorado/registration to attend the sessions, from October 8-10. Charges: Free

Vaishali Oak, a fibre artist from Pune, presents her latest fabric assemblages in a solo exhibition. She draws inspiration from the natural world and visually chronicles the vicissitudes of time and memory. At VHC Vida Heydari Contemporary Marvel Alaina, Showroom 3, Lane 8, Koregaon Park. Entry: Free