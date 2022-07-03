scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, July 03, 2022
Must Read

Pune: Web series actress arrested for manhandling cop on duty

The Pune Police said the accused is a 28-year-old woman, currently residing in Andheri, Mumbai and an original resident of Karnataka.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
July 3, 2022 5:43:08 am
Parvin Shaikh, attached to the Damini Squad of Pune city police, lodged an FIR at Chandan Nagar police station in this connection on Friday.

PUNE CITY police have arrested a woman, who has acted in a few web series, for allegedly biting and manhandling a policewoman on duty.

Parvin Shaikh, attached to the Damini Squad of Pune city police, lodged an FIR at Chandan Nagar police station in this connection on Friday.

Police said the accused is a 28-year-old woman, currently residing in Andheri, Mumbai and an original resident of Karnataka.

She had done some roles in a few web series and had come to Pune regarding her work. She booked a room through online mode at a hotel in Wadgaon Sheri area.

Best of Express Premium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express — PGII to POEMPremium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express — PGII to POEM
Women’s emancipation or population control? Why abortion was legalised in...Premium
Women’s emancipation or population control? Why abortion was legalised in...
Udaipur killing on video | ‘Do something spectacular’: Man from Pak told ...Premium
Udaipur killing on video | ‘Do something spectacular’: Man from Pak told ...
In village of fauji dreams, second thoughts, insecurity over AgnipathPremium
In village of fauji dreams, second thoughts, insecurity over Agnipath
More Premium Stories >>

But she did not like the facilities at the hotel and so she demanded her money back. She also allegedly picked up a quarrel with the hotel staff, who informed the police, around 1.25 pm on Friday.

In some time, women cops of the Damini Squad reached the spot. While they were trying to resolve the issue, the accused allegedly manhandled policewoman Parveen Shaikh and also bit her on the hand.

More from Pune

The police then booked the accused under sections 353 (causing disturbance in government work), 332, 427, 504 of the Indian Penal Code. Sub inspector Manjusha Muluk is investigating the case.

UPSC KEY Have you seen our section dedicated to helping USPC aspirants decode daily news in the context of their exams?

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 03: Latest News
Advertisement