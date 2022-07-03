Pune: Web series actress arrested for manhandling cop on duty

PUNE CITY police have arrested a woman, who has acted in a few web series, for allegedly biting and manhandling a policewoman on duty.

Parvin Shaikh, attached to the Damini Squad of Pune city police, lodged an FIR at Chandan Nagar police station in this connection on Friday.

Police said the accused is a 28-year-old woman, currently residing in Andheri, Mumbai and an original resident of Karnataka.

She had done some roles in a few web series and had come to Pune regarding her work. She booked a room through online mode at a hotel in Wadgaon Sheri area.

But she did not like the facilities at the hotel and so she demanded her money back. She also allegedly picked up a quarrel with the hotel staff, who informed the police, around 1.25 pm on Friday.

In some time, women cops of the Damini Squad reached the spot. While they were trying to resolve the issue, the accused allegedly manhandled policewoman Parveen Shaikh and also bit her on the hand.

The police then booked the accused under sections 353 (causing disturbance in government work), 332, 427, 504 of the Indian Penal Code. Sub inspector Manjusha Muluk is investigating the case.