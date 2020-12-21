Pune finally feels winter chill, cold wave grips Vidarbha

Windy and foggy conditions dominated the local weather, adding to the overall chill factor, said IMD officials.

Pune experienced cold day conditions on Monday as a cold wave has gripped parts of the state. However, with cold conditions in north India likely to improve over the next three days, both day and night temperatures across Maharashtra will rise later this week, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials.

The city’s minimum temperature on Monday fell to 9.2 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature recorded was 28.2 degrees Celsius. Windy and foggy conditions dominated the local weather, adding to the overall chill factor, said IMD officials.

According to the Met department, minimum temperature will hover around 9 degrees Celsius on Tuesday and fluctuate between 10 and 11 degrees Celsius till the end of this week.

There has been a gradual fall in the minimum temperature in the city since December 14 (see box) and this has been directly linked with coldwave conditions prevailing in northern India. Parts of Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir continue to experience a cold wave.

“There is strong penetration of cold and dry northerly winds over central India and Maharashtra. As a result, both day and night temperatures have dropped,” said an official from IMD, Pune.

In Maharashtra, Vidarbha is in the grip of a cold wave, which is expected to abate by Wednesday – cold wave is declared when the minimum temperature falls over 5 to 6 degrees below normal for a particular station. It can last for at least three to seven days. Areas in Marathwada, too, reported low minimum temperatures for the second consecutive day.

Recording 7 degree Celsius each, Gondia and Yavatmal remained the coldest cities in the state on Monday, followed by Parbhani (7.4 degrees Celsius) and Nagpur (8.4 degrees Celsius).

