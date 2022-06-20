scorecardresearch
Monday, June 20, 2022
Pune weather: Widespread rain likely over ghat areas, city to witness light rain from today

Since the onset of monsoon over Maharashtra nearly ten days ago, the southwest monsoon had remained feeble resulting in a rainfall deficit of 67 per cent in Pune during June 1-19.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
June 20, 2022 10:36:25 am
Due to overcast sky conditions, Pune city's humidity levels recorded during the morning hours on Monday were above normal and ranged between 70 - 84 per cent. (Express photo by Ashish Kale)

After having had to wait longer to enjoy the monsoon rains, Pune residents on Monday woke up to cloudy skies as officials with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the city could receive some rainfall starting Monday. The department has forecast widespread rainfall with some intermittent intense spells on the day along the district’s ghat areas.

Since the onset of monsoon over the state nearly ten days ago, the southwest monsoon had remained feeble resulting in a rain deficit of 56 per cent (June 1-19). Pune district has seen a rainfall deficit of 67 per cent for the same period.

However, this week onwards the ocean-atmospheric conditions are expected to turn conducive and bring some much-needed rainfall. Monsoon winds are set to strengthen too.

“There are significant amounts of moisture incursion happening over western regions of our state due to strong westerly winds blowing from the Arabian Sea. This will lead to widespread rainfall over Konkan and Madhya Maharashtra, including Pune. There could be isolated heavy spells on Monday over these regions,” said Anupam Kashyapi, head of the weather forecasting division at IMD, Pune.

Due to overcast sky conditions, Pune city’s humidity levels recorded during the morning hours on Monday were above normal and ranged between 70 – 84 per cent. The minimum temperatures too remained 23 to 26 degrees Celsius over various parts of the city.

The Regional Meteorological Centre, Mumbai, has issued a nowcast (valid for three to six hours) on possible heavy rain spells over Mumbai, Thane, Raigad and Palghar till Monday afternoon.

