Pune weather watch: City’s air quality to drop, day temp to remain 36 degrees tomorrow

The India Meteorological Department has forecast clear sky conditions over Pune on Friday. (Representational Image)

Pune city experienced a hot day on Thursday with humid conditions experienced during the afternoon hours of the day.

The maximum temperature recorded at Shivajinagar on Thursday was 36.1 degrees and Lohegaon reported 36.3 degrees Celsius.

The India Meteorological Department has forecast clear sky conditions over the city on Friday.

Location-wise Air Quality Index (AQI) forecast — March 05, 2021. (Source: SAFAR, Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology, Pune)

The maximum temperature shall hover close to 36 degrees, whereas the minimum temperature would range between 14 to 16 degree Celsius on March 5.