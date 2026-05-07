Thunderstorms in Maharashtra till May 8; temperatures touch 41°C in Pune

It was yet another sweltering 40° C day on May 7, when the air in many parts of Pune began to smell of rain. The sky became cloudy in the late afternoon and a breeze sprang up. The India Meteorology Department (IMD) had forecast thunderstorms, lightning and squall in parts of Madhya Maharashtra till May 8. Though there was no rain in Pune, the city felt the cooling effects as the evening turned pleasant.

In Sangli, there was light rainfall around 6 pm, Matheran received 3 mm rain and Mahabaleshwar 0.7 mm. According to SD Sanap, Scientist at the IMD Pune, the change in the weather is due to a trough over the region, which was causing moisture incursion over parts of south Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada and Vidarbha. “The conditions are favourable for some parts of Pune to get light rainfall over the next two days,” says Sanap.