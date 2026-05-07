Thunderstorms in Maharashtra till May 8; temperatures touch 41°C in Pune

In Sangli, there was light rainfall around 6 pm, Matheran received 3 mm rain and Mahabaleshwar 0.7 mm.

Written by: Dipanita Nath
3 min readPuneMay 7, 2026 10:26 PM IST
Pune weather update, maharashtra weather update,The coolest morning in Maharashtra was experienced in Gondia, Vidarbha, where 19.2° C was 7.6° C below normal. (Express file photo)
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It was yet another sweltering 40° C day on May 7, when the air in many parts of Pune began to smell of rain. The sky became cloudy in the late afternoon and a breeze sprang up. The India Meteorology Department (IMD) had forecast thunderstorms, lightning and squall in parts of Madhya Maharashtra till May 8. Though there was no rain in Pune, the city felt the cooling effects as the evening turned pleasant.

In Sangli, there was light rainfall around 6 pm, Matheran received 3 mm rain and Mahabaleshwar 0.7 mm. According to SD Sanap, Scientist at the IMD Pune, the change in the weather is due to a trough over the region, which was causing moisture incursion over parts of south Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada and Vidarbha. “The conditions are favourable for some parts of Pune to get light rainfall over the next two days,” says Sanap.

The weather station at Lohegaon recorded the highest maximum temperature in the city on May 7, 41° C, which was almost 3° C above normal. In Shivajinagar, Pune’s main weather office, too, the maximum temperature, 39.6° C, was 1.6° C above normal. Koregaon Park was just as hot, at 39.7° C. Chinchwad and Wadgaonsheri recorded a warm 38.9° C, while Magarpatta touched 38.2° C. In Pashan, Lavale and NDA, the maximum temperature touched 37° C.

The morning in Pune had begun on a warm note in localities, such as Magarpatta, where the minimum temperature touched 26.8° C and the Relative Humidity (RH) was 49. In Koregaon Park, the minimum temperature was almost 26° C while the RH was the highest in the city at 69. Shivajinagar registered 23.4° C and an RH of 60. People in Wadgaonsheri, Koregaon Park and Hadapsar, woke up to a minimum temperature of almost 26° C.

The coolest morning in Maharashtra was experienced in Gondia, Vidarbha, where 19.2° C was 7.6° C below normal. Vidarbha, which has experienced a heat wave this summer, also felt the hottest in the state—Washim recorded 42.2° C. According to the weather office, there is a yellow alert to inform people of Vidarbha that there is a chance of thunderstorm, lightning and squall in some parts over the next 48 hours, till May 9. Parts of Marathwada, too, are likely to have thunderstorms, lightning and squall till May 8.

According to the weather office, the maximum temperature is likely to be around 40° C across Pune and the mornings is expected to range from 23° C in Shivajinagar and Pashan to 28° C in Magarpatta and 27° C in Koregaon Park and Lohegaon.

Dipanita Nath
Dipanita Nath

Dipanita Nath is a Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in Pune. She is a versatile journalist with a deep interest in the intersection of culture, sustainability, and urban life. Professional Background Experience: Before joining The Indian Express, she worked with other major news organizations including Hindustan Times, The Times of India, and Mint. Core Specializations: She is widely recognized for her coverage of the climate crisis, theatre and performing arts, heritage conservation, and the startup ecosystem (often through her "Pune Inc" series). Storytelling Focus: Her work often unearths "hidden stories" of Pune—focusing on historical institutes, local traditions, and the personal journeys of social innovators. Recent Notable Articles (December 2025) Her recent reporting highlights Pune’s cultural pulse and the environmental challenges facing the city during the winter season: 1. Climate & Environment "Pune shivers on coldest morning of the season; minimum temperature plunges to 6.9°C" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on the record-breaking cold wave in Pune and the IMD's forecast for the week. "How a heritage tree-mapping event at Ganeshkhind Garden highlights rising interest in Pune’s green legacy" (Dec 20, 2025): Covering a citizen-led initiative where Gen Z and millennials gathered to document and protect ancient trees at a Biodiversity Heritage Site. "Right to breathe: Landmark NGT order directs PMC to frame norms for pollution from construction sites" (Dec 8, 2025): Reporting on a significant legal victory for residents fighting dust and air pollution in urban neighborhoods like Baner. 2. "Hidden Stories" & Heritage "Inside Pune library that’s nourished minds of entrepreneurs for 17 years" (Dec 21, 2025): A feature on the Venture Center Library, detailing how a collection of 3,500 specialized books helps tech startups navigate the product life cycle. "Before he died, Ram Sutar gave Pune a lasting gift" (Dec 18, 2025): A tribute to the legendary sculptor Ram Sutar (creator of the Statue of Unity), focusing on his local works like the Chhatrapati Shivaji statue at Pune airport. "The Pune institute where MA Jinnah was once chief guest" (Dec 6, 2025): An archival exploration of the College of Agriculture, established in 1907, and its historical role in India's freedom struggle. 3. Arts, Theatre & "Pune Inc" "Satyajit Ray, Ritwik Ghatak were not rivals but close friends, says veteran filmmaker" (Dec 17, 2025): A deep-dive interview ahead of the Pune International Film Festival (PIFF) exploring the camaraderie between legends of Indian cinema. "Meet the Pune entrepreneur helping women build and scale businesses" (Dec 16, 2025): Part of her "Pune Inc" series, profiling Nikita Vora’s efforts to empower female-led startups. "How women drone pilots in rural Maharashtra are cultivating a green habit" (Dec 12, 2025): Exploring how technology is being used by women in agriculture to reduce chemical use and labor. Signature Style Dipanita Nath is known for intellectual curiosity and a narrative-driven approach. Whether she is writing about a 110-year-old eatery or the intricacies of the climate crisis, she focuses on the human element and the historical context. Her columns are often a blend of reportage and cultural commentary, making them a staple for readers interested in the "soul" of Pune. X (Twitter): @dipanitanath ... Read More

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