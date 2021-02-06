scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, February 06, 2021
Latest news

Pune Weather update: Shivajinagar records 11.3 degrees on Saturday

Pune weather update: Today, the maximum and minimum temperatures in the city would be at 30 and 11 degrees Celsius respectively.

By: Express News Service | Pune | Updated: February 6, 2021 11:25:25 am
Pune, pune news, pune weather news, weather stations in Pune, Pune latest news, indian expressAQI is expected to rise to 142 on Sunday. (File)

Pune experienced haze in early morning hours on Saturday. The minimum temperature in the city was recorded in Shivajinagar at 11.3 degrees. Other places like Pashan and Lohegaon recorded 12.5 degrees and 13.5 degrees on the day, respectively.

Air Quality Index (AQI) measured on Saturday was 111 and on Sunday it is expected to rise to 142.

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.

The India Meteorological Department has forecast the maximum temperature in the city to be around 30 degree Celsius on Saturday whereas the minimum temperatures would fall to 11 degree Celsius.

Click here for more

 

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 06: Latest News

Advertisement