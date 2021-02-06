Pune Weather update: Shivajinagar records 11.3 degrees on Saturday

AQI is expected to rise to 142 on Sunday. (File)

Pune experienced haze in early morning hours on Saturday. The minimum temperature in the city was recorded in Shivajinagar at 11.3 degrees. Other places like Pashan and Lohegaon recorded 12.5 degrees and 13.5 degrees on the day, respectively.

Air Quality Index (AQI) measured on Saturday was 111 and on Sunday it is expected to rise to 142.

The India Meteorological Department has forecast the maximum temperature in the city to be around 30 degree Celsius on Saturday whereas the minimum temperatures would fall to 11 degree Celsius.