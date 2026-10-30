Light rain, temporary relief, city to see warmer days: IMD

Some parts of Pune received relief on Friday when the sky opened up. In Pashan, the weather station recorded 6.8 mm of rain while Magarpatta received 6 mm. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast similar weather on Saturday, with a mainly clear sky turning cloudy towards the afternoon or evening, and light rain or thundershowers in the Ghats of Pune. The chance of rain disappears from November 1 though Pune is likely to see cloudy skies, officials said.

The rain did little to ease the warmth in the city. The maximum temperature on Friday at the Shivajinagar observatory was 33.5 degree C, which is 2 degree C above normal though it had slid from the 34.3 degree C recorded on Thursday. While Shivajinagar was the warmest part of Pune, Magarpatta and Pashan, with a lower maximum temperature around 32.8 degree C, were barely cooler.