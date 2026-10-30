Light rain, temporary relief, city to see warmer days: IMD

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Some parts of Pune received relief on Friday when the sky opened up. In Pashan, the weather station recorded 6.8 mm of rain while Magarpatta received 6 mm. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast similar weather on Saturday, with a mainly clear sky turning cloudy towards the afternoon or evening, and light rain or thundershowers in the Ghats of Pune. The chance of rain disappears from November 1 though Pune is likely to see cloudy skies, officials said.
The rain did little to ease the warmth in the city. The maximum temperature on Friday at the Shivajinagar observatory was 33.5 degree C, which is 2 degree C above normal though it had slid from the 34.3 degree C recorded on Thursday. While Shivajinagar was the warmest part of Pune, Magarpatta and Pashan, with a lower maximum temperature around 32.8 degree C, were barely cooler.
An expert from IMD has said that, in the aftermath of Cyclone Arnab, the maximum temperature is likely to rise to 35 degree C on November 1 and to 36 degree C from November 3 in Shivajinagar. A maximum temperature of 36 degree C, an increase from the present 34 degree C, is also expected in Magarpatta, Koregaon Park and Lohegaon. In areas, such as Pashan, Chinchwad, Lavale and NDA, the maximum temperature is expected to be a notch lower, touching 35 degree C over the next few days.
The mornings are becoming steadily warmer, with the primary weather station, Shivajinagar, going from 14.9 degree C minimum temperature on October 28, to 19 degree C on October 29 and 21.9 degree C on October 30. In Magarpatta and Chichwad, the morning was even more sweaty as the mercury in both these areas crossed 24 degrees Celsius on October 30. In comparison, Pashan was cooler, with a minimum temperature of 22.1 degrees Celsius. NDA was among the coolest, recording a morning temperature of 19.6 degrees Celsius.
The IMD forecast shows that the mornings are going to get warmer, reaching 20 degrees Celsius on October 31 in Shivajinagar, 21 degrees Celsius in Pashan and NDA, 22 degrees Celsius in Lohegaon and Koregaon Park and 23 degrees Celsius in Chinchwad and Magarpatta. It is expected to remain that way on November 1, after which the minimum temperature will begin to drop by a degree or two across the city.