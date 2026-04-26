Pune records maximum temperature of 41.8 degrees, experts say near heat wave situation

A heat wave is declared when the maximum temperature is 4-5 degrees above normal. (ANI Photo)

Pune recorded a maximum temperature of 41.8 degrees Celsius on Sunday, with experts warning that Pune is passing through a near heat wave situation.

The Shivajinagar station recorded a maximum temperature of 41.8 degrees Celsius, which is 3.1 degrees above normal. This is also the highest maximum temperature for April in recent years.

In 2022 and 2024, the maximum temperature in April had reached 41.8 degrees. Before that, the highest maximum temperature was 43 degree Celsius, recorded in 2019.

Chinchwad recorded a maximum temperature at 41.2 degrees, while in Magarpatta it was 40.9, Hadapsar was 40.3, Pashan was 40.1 and NDA was 39.3 degrees.

In Koregaon Park and Lohegaon, the maximum temperature was almost 43 degrees.