Pune weather update: Maximum temperature rises as city sees no rain

Pune saw little rainfall and a rise in temperatures on Thursday, while IMD maintained alerts for rain, thunderstorms and lightning in the coming days.

Written by: Dipanita Nath
2 min readPuneJun 25, 2026 10:25 PM IST
Pune weather updatePune remained largely rain-free on Thursday (File)
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Central Maharashtra spent a rain-less Thursday, with only Mahabaleshwar and Solapur recording showers, 9 mm and 4 mm, respectively. In the city, from Shivajinagar and Lohegaon to Chinchwad and NDA, which had received significant rain the day before, the rain gauge stayed dry. By 8.45 pm, only Koregaon Park recorded 1.5 mm of rain.

Thursday had begun to the sound of the falling rain in areas, such as Pashan, which led the readings with 8 mm rainfall. This was followed by 4.7 mm in Shivajinagar, 4.5 mm in NDA, 4 mm in Koregaon Park and 2 mm in Chinchwad. But, as the sun rose, the sky alternated between cloudy and clear but there was, clearly,
not enough precipitation.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a ‘generally cloudy sky with light to moderate rain very likely, in Pune and its suburbs between June 26 and 29. IMD’s alert for thunderstorms, heavy rain, lightning and squall in Central Maharashtra will continue till June 29, officials said. A similar warning is also in place for Vidarbha, but there was no rain in the region either on Thursday, they added.

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The Ghats of Pune are ‘very likely’ to experience light to moderate rain with thunderstorms, lightning and 30kmph-40 kmph gusty wind on June 26 and 27, officials said.

The maximum temperature swung marginally higher on Thursday, with Koregaon Park soaring to 32.1 degrees Celsius, an increase of 2.1 notches from the day before. Shivajinagar, Lohegaon and Chinchwad recorded 31.8 degrees Celsius on Thursday, up from 29.7 degrees Celsius, 29.9 degrees Celsius and 29.3 degrees Celsius, respectively, on Wednesday. Lavale and NDA recorded a little more than 30 degrees Celsius on Thursday, around 2 degrees Celsius higher than Wednesday. According to the weather office, the maximum temperature will remain between 30 to 33 degrees Celsius for the next few days.

The minimum temperature on Thursday ranged from 20.6 degrees Celsius in Lavale to 25 degrees Celsius in Koregaon Park. Over the next few days, the morning temperature is expected to remain between 21 and 25 degrees Celsius in Pune and its suburbs.

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Dipanita Nath
Dipanita Nath

Dipanita Nath is a Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in Pune. She is a versatile journalist with a deep interest in the intersection of culture, sustainability, and urban life. Professional Background Experience: Before joining The Indian Express, she worked with other major news organizations including Hindustan Times, The Times of India, and Mint. Core Specializations: She is widely recognized for her coverage of the climate crisis, theatre and performing arts, heritage conservation, and the startup ecosystem (often through her "Pune Inc" series). Storytelling Focus: Her work often unearths "hidden stories" of Pune—focusing on historical institutes, local traditions, and the personal journeys of social innovators. Recent Notable Articles (December 2025) Her recent reporting highlights Pune’s cultural pulse and the environmental challenges facing the city during the winter season: 1. Climate & Environment "Pune shivers on coldest morning of the season; minimum temperature plunges to 6.9°C" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on the record-breaking cold wave in Pune and the IMD's forecast for the week. "How a heritage tree-mapping event at Ganeshkhind Garden highlights rising interest in Pune’s green legacy" (Dec 20, 2025): Covering a citizen-led initiative where Gen Z and millennials gathered to document and protect ancient trees at a Biodiversity Heritage Site. "Right to breathe: Landmark NGT order directs PMC to frame norms for pollution from construction sites" (Dec 8, 2025): Reporting on a significant legal victory for residents fighting dust and air pollution in urban neighborhoods like Baner. 2. "Hidden Stories" & Heritage "Inside Pune library that’s nourished minds of entrepreneurs for 17 years" (Dec 21, 2025): A feature on the Venture Center Library, detailing how a collection of 3,500 specialized books helps tech startups navigate the product life cycle. "Before he died, Ram Sutar gave Pune a lasting gift" (Dec 18, 2025): A tribute to the legendary sculptor Ram Sutar (creator of the Statue of Unity), focusing on his local works like the Chhatrapati Shivaji statue at Pune airport. "The Pune institute where MA Jinnah was once chief guest" (Dec 6, 2025): An archival exploration of the College of Agriculture, established in 1907, and its historical role in India's freedom struggle. 3. Arts, Theatre & "Pune Inc" "Satyajit Ray, Ritwik Ghatak were not rivals but close friends, says veteran filmmaker" (Dec 17, 2025): A deep-dive interview ahead of the Pune International Film Festival (PIFF) exploring the camaraderie between legends of Indian cinema. "Meet the Pune entrepreneur helping women build and scale businesses" (Dec 16, 2025): Part of her "Pune Inc" series, profiling Nikita Vora’s efforts to empower female-led startups. "How women drone pilots in rural Maharashtra are cultivating a green habit" (Dec 12, 2025): Exploring how technology is being used by women in agriculture to reduce chemical use and labor. Signature Style Dipanita Nath is known for intellectual curiosity and a narrative-driven approach. Whether she is writing about a 110-year-old eatery or the intricacies of the climate crisis, she focuses on the human element and the historical context. Her columns are often a blend of reportage and cultural commentary, making them a staple for readers interested in the "soul" of Pune. X (Twitter): @dipanitanath ... Read More

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