Pune weather update: Maximum temperature rises as city sees no rain

Central Maharashtra spent a rain-less Thursday, with only Mahabaleshwar and Solapur recording showers, 9 mm and 4 mm, respectively. In the city, from Shivajinagar and Lohegaon to Chinchwad and NDA, which had received significant rain the day before, the rain gauge stayed dry. By 8.45 pm, only Koregaon Park recorded 1.5 mm of rain.

Thursday had begun to the sound of the falling rain in areas, such as Pashan, which led the readings with 8 mm rainfall. This was followed by 4.7 mm in Shivajinagar, 4.5 mm in NDA, 4 mm in Koregaon Park and 2 mm in Chinchwad. But, as the sun rose, the sky alternated between cloudy and clear but there was, clearly,

not enough precipitation.