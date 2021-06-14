scorecardresearch
Monday, June 14, 2021
Pune weather update: Light rain, partly sunny sky conditions to prevail today

Pune weather forecast today: There are chances of a very light to light rainfall (2.4mm – 15.4mm in 24 hours) whereas ghats areas of the Pune district could experience heavy spells on Monday.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
Updated: June 14, 2021 11:51:32 am
Even though the Southwest monsoon is active over Maharashtra, Pune will not get much benefit during this week.

Pune will witness partly cloudy or sunny skies on Monday. There are chances of very light to light rainfall (2.4mm – 15.4mm in 24 hours) whereas ghats areas of the Pune district could experience heavy spells on Monday.

On Monday, the city’s maximum temperature will be around 31 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature will be 22 degrees.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The 24-hour rainfall recorded in Pune on Sunday — Lohegaon (1.8mm), Shivajinagar (0.5mm) and Pashan (0.4mm).

Current location-wise Air Quality Index (AQI) on June 14, 2021

Location AQI
Pashan Satisfactory
Shivajinagar Satisfactory
Lohegaon Satisfactory
Alandi Satisfactory
Kartaj Satisfactory
Hadapsar Satisfactory
Bhosari Satisfactory
Nigdi Satisfactory
Kothrud Satisfactory
Bhumkar chowk Satisfactory

