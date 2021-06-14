Pune weather update: Light rain, partly sunny sky conditions to prevail today

Even though the Southwest monsoon is active over Maharashtra, Pune will not get much benefit during this week.

Pune will witness partly cloudy or sunny skies on Monday. There are chances of very light to light rainfall (2.4mm – 15.4mm in 24 hours) whereas ghats areas of the Pune district could experience heavy spells on Monday.

On Monday, the city’s maximum temperature will be around 31 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature will be 22 degrees.

The 24-hour rainfall recorded in Pune on Sunday — Lohegaon (1.8mm), Shivajinagar (0.5mm) and Pashan (0.4mm).

