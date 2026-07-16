Ghats in Maharashtra to remain wet over weekend; light showers & cooler temperatures to continue this week

India Meteorological Department (IMD) announced a yellow alert for central Maharashtra, Vidarbha and Marathwada, indicating thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds in isolated areas.

Written by: Dipanita Nath
3 min readPuneJul 16, 2026 09:11 PM IST
pune, rain, imd, weather,. In Pune district, there is likely to be light to moderate rain or thunder showers over the weekend. (Express photo)
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Traces of rain across Pune has kept the spirit of monsoon alive. The main weather observatory in Shivajinagar, and Lohegaon recorded traces of rainfall, 0.4 mm, over 24 hours on Thursday morning while Pashan received very light rain of 1.2 mm. Chinchwad saw light spells of showers as well, 2.5 mm, while Koregaon Park, NDA and Lavale remained dry.

During the day, however, the sky was unrelenting. The rain gauges remained empty, except in Chinchwad, which recorded 2 mm of rain.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) announced a yellow alert for central Maharashtra, Vidarbha and Marathwada, indicating thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds in isolated areas. In Pune district, there is likely to be light to moderate rain or thunder showers over the weekend. Pune city and its suburbs are expected to spend Friday to Sunday under grey skies that become more cloudy towards the evening, with some rainfall very likely.

According to former IMD chief Dr Anupam Kashyapi, the possibility of mild thunder and lightning over Konkan, including Mumbai and parts of North and central Madhya Maharashtra, where Pune falls, is  because of a strengthening of westerlies  simultaneously with a low-pressure area having formed in the Northwest Bay of Bengal and the coasts of Odisha and West Bengal.

Must Read | Mumbai rains today: Parts of Maximum City, neighbouring areas witness light showers after brief lull

“Westerly winds from the Arabian Sea have become moderately strong and bringing moisture to the North-Central part of the state. This is causing the partly cloudy sky and light rain in Mumbai and Pune, which will persist for the next few days,” says Kashyapi.

In some parts of the Ghats as well, there was moderate or somewhat heavy rainfall. On Thursday morning, the 24 hour rainfall recorded in Mulshi was 33 mm and in Lonavala, it was 35 mm. In Dawdi, there was “rather heavy” rainfall of 54 mm of rain, while Bhira received heavy rain amounting to 111 mm. According to  IMD, it is very likely that the Ghats will receive moderate rain over the next two-three days. The weather office may remove a yellow alert for thunderstorms in the Ghats and signal normal weather from July 17.

The temperature was pleasant on Thursday, right from the morning, when the mercury climbed no further than 23.2 degrees Celsius in Shivajinagar and Lohegaon, 22 degrees Celsius in Pashan and 20.8 degrees Celsius in Lavale. Through the day, the maximum temperature hovered around between 30 degrees Celsius and 33 degrees Celsius. These readings are expected to continue till July 22 at least as the cloudy sky covers Pune.

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Dipanita Nath
Dipanita Nath

Dipanita Nath is a Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in Pune. She is a versatile journalist with a deep interest in the intersection of culture, sustainability, and urban life. Professional Background Experience: Before joining The Indian Express, she worked with other major news organizations including Hindustan Times, The Times of India, and Mint. Core Specializations: She is widely recognized for her coverage of the climate crisis, theatre and performing arts, heritage conservation, and the startup ecosystem (often through her "Pune Inc" series). Storytelling Focus: Her work often unearths "hidden stories" of Pune—focusing on historical institutes, local traditions, and the personal journeys of social innovators. Recent Notable Articles (December 2025) Her recent reporting highlights Pune’s cultural pulse and the environmental challenges facing the city during the winter season: 1. Climate & Environment "Pune shivers on coldest morning of the season; minimum temperature plunges to 6.9°C" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on the record-breaking cold wave in Pune and the IMD's forecast for the week. "How a heritage tree-mapping event at Ganeshkhind Garden highlights rising interest in Pune’s green legacy" (Dec 20, 2025): Covering a citizen-led initiative where Gen Z and millennials gathered to document and protect ancient trees at a Biodiversity Heritage Site. "Right to breathe: Landmark NGT order directs PMC to frame norms for pollution from construction sites" (Dec 8, 2025): Reporting on a significant legal victory for residents fighting dust and air pollution in urban neighborhoods like Baner. 2. "Hidden Stories" & Heritage "Inside Pune library that’s nourished minds of entrepreneurs for 17 years" (Dec 21, 2025): A feature on the Venture Center Library, detailing how a collection of 3,500 specialized books helps tech startups navigate the product life cycle. "Before he died, Ram Sutar gave Pune a lasting gift" (Dec 18, 2025): A tribute to the legendary sculptor Ram Sutar (creator of the Statue of Unity), focusing on his local works like the Chhatrapati Shivaji statue at Pune airport. "The Pune institute where MA Jinnah was once chief guest" (Dec 6, 2025): An archival exploration of the College of Agriculture, established in 1907, and its historical role in India's freedom struggle. 3. Arts, Theatre & "Pune Inc" "Satyajit Ray, Ritwik Ghatak were not rivals but close friends, says veteran filmmaker" (Dec 17, 2025): A deep-dive interview ahead of the Pune International Film Festival (PIFF) exploring the camaraderie between legends of Indian cinema. "Meet the Pune entrepreneur helping women build and scale businesses" (Dec 16, 2025): Part of her "Pune Inc" series, profiling Nikita Vora’s efforts to empower female-led startups. "How women drone pilots in rural Maharashtra are cultivating a green habit" (Dec 12, 2025): Exploring how technology is being used by women in agriculture to reduce chemical use and labor. Signature Style Dipanita Nath is known for intellectual curiosity and a narrative-driven approach. Whether she is writing about a 110-year-old eatery or the intricacies of the climate crisis, she focuses on the human element and the historical context. Her columns are often a blend of reportage and cultural commentary, making them a staple for readers interested in the "soul" of Pune. X (Twitter): @dipanitanath ... Read More

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