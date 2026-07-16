Ghats in Maharashtra to remain wet over weekend; light showers & cooler temperatures to continue this week

. In Pune district, there is likely to be light to moderate rain or thunder showers over the weekend. (Express photo)

Traces of rain across Pune has kept the spirit of monsoon alive. The main weather observatory in Shivajinagar, and Lohegaon recorded traces of rainfall, 0.4 mm, over 24 hours on Thursday morning while Pashan received very light rain of 1.2 mm. Chinchwad saw light spells of showers as well, 2.5 mm, while Koregaon Park, NDA and Lavale remained dry.

During the day, however, the sky was unrelenting. The rain gauges remained empty, except in Chinchwad, which recorded 2 mm of rain.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) announced a yellow alert for central Maharashtra, Vidarbha and Marathwada, indicating thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds in isolated areas. In Pune district, there is likely to be light to moderate rain or thunder showers over the weekend. Pune city and its suburbs are expected to spend Friday to Sunday under grey skies that become more cloudy towards the evening, with some rainfall very likely.