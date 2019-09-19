Pune weather update: Heavy rains lash city, to continue till Friday

Heavy to very heavy rain lashed most parts of Pune city during the wee hours of Thursday, making it one of the wettest days in September this monsoon season.

The 24-hour rainfall records for the city maintained by India Meteorological Department (IMD), Pune, stated that Shivajinagar station recorded 25mm whereas Pashan recorded 44.4mm till 8.30am on Thursday.

Most of the rain occurred between 3am and 7am on the day, pushing the day’s rainfall to the heavy intensity within a few hours.

Under the influence of a low pressure system formed off Goa – Karnataka coast and a system prevailing to the south of Andhra Pradesh, rainfall over the state will remain heightened till Friday, IMD officials said.

Similarly, intense rain was recorded in Mumbai and its suburban areas in the early morning hours, stated officials at Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Mumbai. Versova (50mm) remained one of the wettest areas, with rainfall varying between 35mm – 40mm recorded within three hours of the early morning of Thursday.

The 24-hour rainfall over at some other cities in Maharashtra was — Solapur (58.5mm), Alibaug (25.9mm), Beed (30mm), Ratnagiri (58.1mm), Harnai (90mm).

IMD officials maintained a heavy rainfall warning with similar heavy spells likely to occur over Konkan and Madhya Maharashtra areas, covering Raigad, Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Raigad, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri and Satara districts throughout Thursday.

There are chances of extreme heavy spells during the day along the ghat sections in these two subdivisions, IMD warned.