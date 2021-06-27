scorecardresearch
Sunday, June 27, 2021
Pune weather update: Day temperature to see marginal rise, cloudy weather on Sunday

The Southwest monsoon continues to remain subdued over Maharashtra

By: Express News Service | Pune |
June 27, 2021 10:41:11 am
Rains lash Pune on Saturday. (Express Photo: Ashish Kale)

Pune on Sunday will witness cloudy weather with chances of light rainfall.

The overcast sky conditions on the day is likely to push the humidity levels and keep the maximum temperature around 31 degrees and the minimum temperature is expected to be 22 degrees Celsius on the day.

Location AQI
Pashan Satisfactory
Shivajinagar Satisfactory
Lohegaon Satisfactory
Alandi Satisfactory
Kartaj Satisfactory
Hadapsar Satisfactory
Bhosari Satisfactory
Nigdi Satisfactory
Kothrud Satisfactory
Bhumkar chowk Satisfactory

