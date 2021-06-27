Pune weather update: Day temperature to see marginal rise, cloudy weather on Sunday

By: Express News Service | Pune |
June 27, 2021 10:41:11 am
June 27, 2021 10:41:11 am
Pune on Sunday will witness cloudy weather with chances of light rainfall.
The overcast sky conditions on the day is likely to push the humidity levels and keep the maximum temperature around 31 degrees and the minimum temperature is expected to be 22 degrees Celsius on the day.
The Southwest monsoon continues to remain subdued over Maharashtra
|Location
|AQI
|Pashan
|Satisfactory
|Shivajinagar
|Satisfactory
|Lohegaon
|Satisfactory
|Alandi
|Satisfactory
|Kartaj
|Satisfactory
|Hadapsar
|Satisfactory
|Bhosari
|Satisfactory
|Nigdi
|Satisfactory
|Kothrud
|Satisfactory
|Bhumkar chowk
|Satisfactory
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd