Pune weather today: Clear skies and a hot day

Tuesday, February 23, 2021
The maximum temperature over the city on Wednesday is expected to be 31 degrees but the minimum temperature could marginally rise and range between 14 to 16 degree Celsius.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
February 23, 2021 10:46:54 am
The maximum temperature in Pune is expected to be 31 degrees (Express Photo: Ashish Kale)

Hot day conditions are slowly building up over Pune, which is experiencing clear skies. On Tuesday, the city’s minimum temperature recorded at Shivajinagar was 15.2 degrees, while at Pashan and Lohegaon it was 16.4 degrees and 17 degree Celsius, respectively.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said there are no active weather systems over Maharashtra.

Air in the city on Tuesday was categorised as ‘Satisfactory’ with the Air Quality Index (AQI) measuring 100. The AQI forecast by SAFAR of the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology for Tuesday is 105.

