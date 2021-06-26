scorecardresearch
Saturday, June 26, 2021
Pune: Cloudy skies to keep day temperature below normal today

The city could witness light intensity rainfall post noon.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
Updated: June 26, 2021 11:20:02 am
Pune weather, Pune weather today, Pune rains, Pune cloudy weather, IMD Pune forecast, pune news, pune latest news, pune today news, pune local news, new pune news, latest pune newsThe IMD has predicted cloudy weather in Pune today. (File)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that the rainfall over Pune will remain subdued till the end of this month.

This was mainly owing to the lack of favourable weather systems over the Pune district and neighbourhood areas.

With partly cloudy skies expected to dominate the city’s weather on Saturday, the maximum temperature will fall below normal to settle at 28 degrees, whereas the minimum temperature will hover close to 22 degrees Celsius on the day.

Meanwhile, the overall Air Quality Index  (AQI) in Pune On Saturday was recorded at 45, which comes under the ‘Satisfactory’ category.

Current location-wise Air Quality Index (AQI) on June 26, 2021:

Source : SAFAR, Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology, Pune (Source: SAFAR, Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology, Pune)

