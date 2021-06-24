Pune to witness cloudy weather today: IMD

The IMD has predicted cloudy weather in Pune today. (File)

Cloudy sky conditions prevailed over Pune since Thursday morning.

The weather over Pune, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, is expected to be overcast with light rainfall during the afternoon hours.

Presently, there is no weather system over Maharashtra and the monsoon activity will remain subdued.

On Thursday, the city’s minimum temperature would be close to 21 degrees and the maximum temperature is expected to remain at 31 degrees.

Once again, the air quality over Hadapsar and Lohegaon dropped but the city’s overall Air Quality Index remained under the ‘Satisfactory’ category at 72.

Current location-wise Air Quality Index (AQI) on June 24, 2021: