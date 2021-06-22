Air quality over Hadapsar, Lohegaon falls, partly cloudy Tuesday over Pune

Partial cloudiness is set to take over in Pune post afternoon today. (File)

Pune on Tuesday will witness a sunny day till afternoon after which partial cloudiness is set to take over. Presently, there are no active weather systems over Maharashtra.

The city’s maximum temperature is expected to be around 30 degrees and the minimum temperature will be close to 20 degrees on the day, with chances of light intensity rainfall during the afternoon hours. The 24-hour rainfall recorded on Tuesday at Shivajinagar was 0.7mm and 0.4mm at Lohegaon.

Meanwhile, the air quality over Pune has slightly fallen, with Hadapsar and Lohegaon reporting ‘moderate’ Air Quality on Tuesday.

Current location-wise Air Quality Index (AQI) on June 22, 2021: