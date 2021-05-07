Pune: Weather to turn cloudy post Saturday noon, says IMD

The minimum temperature is expected to be 23 degrees degrees whereas, the day temperature would be around 38 degrees over Pune on Saturday. (File Photo)

Hot and humid conditions dominated the city’s weather on Friday. The maximum temperature recorded during the day at Shivajinagar and Lohegaon was 37 degrees and 37.8 degrees, respectively.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast clear sky conditions till afternoon for Saturday, post which cloudy conditions would develop towards the evening hours.

(Source: SAFAR, Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology, Pune)

As per the location-wise Air Quality Index (AQI) forecast for May 8, 2021, Pune stood in the “Satisfactory” category with its AQI at 75.