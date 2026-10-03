Maximum temperature rises in Pune as rains stay away

Across Maharashtra, the maximum temperature is above normal. The highest maximum temperature on Saturday was recorded at Malegaon, 38.4 degrees Celsius, which was 5.9 degrees Celsius above normal.

Written by: Dipanita Nath
3 min readPuneOct 3, 2026 10:27 PM IST
HeatThis comes even as the IMD has announced that, in October, maximum temperatures are likely to be above normal in most parts of the country except some regions of the northeast India and isolated pockets of central and northwest India where normal maximum temperatures are expected. (File Photo)
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The maximum temperature in Pune’s Shivajinagar touched 34.8 degrees Celsius on Saturday, 3.5 degrees Celsius above normal for the weather station. In Lohegaon, the maximum temperature was 4.1 degrees Celsius above normal, at 35.4 degrees Celsius.

The daytime temperature was around 34.7 degrees Celsius in Chinchwad and Wadgaonsheri, among others, on Saturday. Hadapsar, NDA, Pashan and Magarpatta recorded marginally lower maximum tenperatures, around 33.5 degrees Celsius.

This comes even as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has announced that, in October, maximum temperatures are likely to be above normal in most parts of the country except some regions of the northeast India and isolated pockets of central and northwest India where normal maximum temperatures are expected.

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Across Maharashtra, the maximum temperature is above normal. The highest maximum temperature on Saturday was recorded at Malegaon, 38.4 degrees Celsius, which was 5.9 degrees Celsius above normal.

IMD said that the 24 hour rainfall on Saturday morning was nil across the city, except in Talegaon, where 21 mm of rain had fallen. The weather office has also said that there is unlikely to be any rain in Pune and its suburbs in the days till October 9 at least. During this time, there will be mainly clear sky that could become cloudy as the day progresses.

According the IMD, the maximum temperature is likely to rise to 36 degrees Celsius over the next few days at almost all weather stations, from Shivajinagar, Pashan and Lohegaon to Chinchwad, Magarpatta and Koregaon Park.

The minimum temperature is still normal or almost normal in most of Maharashtra. Shivajinagar recorded 21.1 degrees Celsius morning temperature on Saturday, which was 0.5 degrees Celsius above normal, while Lohegaon’s minimum temperature of 21.9 degrees Celsius was 1.3 degrees Celsius above normal. Magarpatta abd Chinchwad experienced the warmest morning in the city on Saturday, recording 25.3 degrees Celsius and 23.8 degrees Celsius, respectively.

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Jalgaon, in Central Maharashtra, recorded a minimum temperature of 17.2 degrees Celsius, which was 4.1 degrees Celsius below normal and the lowest minimum temperature recorded in the state on Saturday.

IMD says that the city is likely to feel around degrees Celsius warm in the mornings for the next few days though some parts of the city, such as Magarpatta and Chinchwad are expected to record minimum temperatures of 24 degrees Celsius some days till October 9.

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Dipanita Nath
Dipanita Nath

Dipanita Nath is a Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in Pune. She is a versatile journalist with a deep interest in the intersection of culture, sustainability, and urban life. Professional Background Experience: Before joining The Indian Express, she worked with other major news organizations including Hindustan Times, The Times of India, and Mint. Core Specializations: She is widely recognized for her coverage of the climate crisis, theatre and performing arts, heritage conservation, and the startup ecosystem (often through her "Pune Inc" series). Storytelling Focus: Her work often unearths "hidden stories" of Pune—focusing on historical institutes, local traditions, and the personal journeys of social innovators. Recent Notable Articles (December 2025) Her recent reporting highlights Pune’s cultural pulse and the environmental challenges facing the city during the winter season: 1. Climate & Environment "Pune shivers on coldest morning of the season; minimum temperature plunges to 6.9°C" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on the record-breaking cold wave in Pune and the IMD's forecast for the week. "How a heritage tree-mapping event at Ganeshkhind Garden highlights rising interest in Pune’s green legacy" (Dec 20, 2025): Covering a citizen-led initiative where Gen Z and millennials gathered to document and protect ancient trees at a Biodiversity Heritage Site. "Right to breathe: Landmark NGT order directs PMC to frame norms for pollution from construction sites" (Dec 8, 2025): Reporting on a significant legal victory for residents fighting dust and air pollution in urban neighborhoods like Baner. 2. "Hidden Stories" & Heritage "Inside Pune library that’s nourished minds of entrepreneurs for 17 years" (Dec 21, 2025): A feature on the Venture Center Library, detailing how a collection of 3,500 specialized books helps tech startups navigate the product life cycle. "Before he died, Ram Sutar gave Pune a lasting gift" (Dec 18, 2025): A tribute to the legendary sculptor Ram Sutar (creator of the Statue of Unity), focusing on his local works like the Chhatrapati Shivaji statue at Pune airport. "The Pune institute where MA Jinnah was once chief guest" (Dec 6, 2025): An archival exploration of the College of Agriculture, established in 1907, and its historical role in India's freedom struggle. 3. Arts, Theatre & "Pune Inc" "Satyajit Ray, Ritwik Ghatak were not rivals but close friends, says veteran filmmaker" (Dec 17, 2025): A deep-dive interview ahead of the Pune International Film Festival (PIFF) exploring the camaraderie between legends of Indian cinema. "Meet the Pune entrepreneur helping women build and scale businesses" (Dec 16, 2025): Part of her "Pune Inc" series, profiling Nikita Vora’s efforts to empower female-led startups. "How women drone pilots in rural Maharashtra are cultivating a green habit" (Dec 12, 2025): Exploring how technology is being used by women in agriculture to reduce chemical use and labor. Signature Style Dipanita Nath is known for intellectual curiosity and a narrative-driven approach. Whether she is writing about a 110-year-old eatery or the intricacies of the climate crisis, she focuses on the human element and the historical context. Her columns are often a blend of reportage and cultural commentary, making them a staple for readers interested in the "soul" of Pune. X (Twitter): @dipanitanath ... Read More

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