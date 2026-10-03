Maximum temperature rises in Pune as rains stay away

This comes even as the IMD has announced that, in October, maximum temperatures are likely to be above normal in most parts of the country except some regions of the northeast India and isolated pockets of central and northwest India where normal maximum temperatures are expected. (File Photo)

The maximum temperature in Pune’s Shivajinagar touched 34.8 degrees Celsius on Saturday, 3.5 degrees Celsius above normal for the weather station. In Lohegaon, the maximum temperature was 4.1 degrees Celsius above normal, at 35.4 degrees Celsius.

The daytime temperature was around 34.7 degrees Celsius in Chinchwad and Wadgaonsheri, among others, on Saturday. Hadapsar, NDA, Pashan and Magarpatta recorded marginally lower maximum tenperatures, around 33.5 degrees Celsius.

This comes even as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has announced that, in October, maximum temperatures are likely to be above normal in most parts of the country except some regions of the northeast India and isolated pockets of central and northwest India where normal maximum temperatures are expected.