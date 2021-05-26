Clear skies raise temperature in Pune

While Shivajinagar recorded 34.8 degrees and Lohegaon recorded 35.3 degrees on Wednesday. (Representational Image)

Pune experienced a hot day on Wednesday, even though the maximum temperature recorded in the city remained marginally below normal.

While Shivajinagar recorded 34.8 degrees and Lohegaon recorded 35.3 degrees on Wednesday.

At present, there are no active weather systems over Maharashtra and clear sky conditions prevailing for most parts of the day.

The maximum temperature over the city on Thursday is expected to be close to 36 degrees and the minimum temperature would be 22 degrees Celsius.

