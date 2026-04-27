At 24.7° C, Shivajinagar records warmest morning of the year

The Shivajinagar station on Monday recorded the highest minimum temperature of the year at 24.7 degrees Celsius. It was a sharp 3.2 degrees Celsius higher than the morning temperature of the day before.

“The rise in the night temperature is due to an anticyclonic circulation above the region, because of which the wind speed is not very high,” said SD Sanap, scientist at India Meteorological Department (IMD) Pune. He added that the anticyclonic circulation was weakening, with both minimum and maximum temperatures gradually falling from April 27.

“In the meantime, vulnerable age groups, such as the elderly and infants, should be taken care of as the nights might be uncomfortable for them,” said an IMD officer.