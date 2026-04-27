At 24.7° C, Shivajinagar records warmest morning of the year

Rise in temperature due to anticyclonic circulation

Written by: Dipanita Nath
3 min readPuneApr 27, 2026 07:48 PM IST
Pune minimum temperature April ShivajinagarNDA and Lavale provided a brief respite with significantly cooler morning starts. (Generated using AI)
Make us preferred source on Google

The Shivajinagar station on Monday recorded the highest minimum temperature of the year at 24.7 degrees Celsius. It was a sharp 3.2 degrees Celsius higher than the morning temperature of the day before.

“The rise in the night temperature is due to an anticyclonic circulation above the region, because of which the wind speed is not very high,” said SD Sanap, scientist at India Meteorological Department (IMD) Pune. He added that the anticyclonic circulation was weakening, with both minimum and maximum temperatures gradually falling from April 27.

“In the meantime, vulnerable age groups, such as the elderly and infants, should be taken care of as the nights might be uncomfortable for them,” said an IMD officer.

Unlike Shivajinagar’s leap in the morning temperature, Monday morning started marginally cooler in several parts of the city. In Hadapsar, the hottest part of Pune at present, the mercury had reached 28.2 degrees Celsius on April 26 but stopped at 27.2 degrees Celsius on Monday. Magarpatta was the second warmest parts of Pune on April 27. It recorded 26.8 degrees Celsius, a dip from the 27.5 degrees Celsius the day before.

A bigger fall was recorded in Lavale, where the morning temperature was 22 degrees Celsius on Monday unlike the 25 degrees Celsius from Sunday morning. Lavale and NDA were among the cooler parts of Pune on April 27.

Chinchwad, too, woke up one degree cooler, at 25.6 degrees Celsius on Monday. In Koregaon Park, however, Monday morning started with braving a 26.6 degrees Celsius warmth, which was marginally higher than 25.9 degrees Celsius the day before.

According to historical data from the IMD, the minimum temperature in April has regularly exceeded 24 degrees Celsius, even going beyond 25 degrees Celsius in some years. The highest minimum temperature recorded in Pune in April was 25.9 degrees Celsius in 2019.

Story continues below this ad

The IMD has forecast that the morning warmth is likely to remain around 24 degrees Celsius in Shivajinagar, Pashan, Lavale and Koregaon Park till April 29. Lohegaon is expected to have sweltering mornings, with the minimum temperature reaching 26 degrees Celsius, while Magarpatta is likely to register 27 degrees Celsius. There is a case for travelling towards NDA, which is likely to experience the coolest mornings, at 22 degrees Celsius on April 28 and 29.

During the day, Lohegaon was hot on April 27, with the maximum temperature above 42° C. In Shivajinagar, the maximum temperature fell by 2 degrees Celsius on Monday to 39.8 degrees Celsius from 41.8 degrees Celsius the day before. In Wadgaonsheri, Chinchwad and NDA, among others, the morning temperature was 39 degrees Celsius, while Pashan and Talegaon were marginally cooler around 37.5 degrees Celsius.

“In the coming days, we are expecting a fall in temperature by 1 or 2 degrees Celsius as we expect to get more northwesterly winds,” said Sanap.

Dipanita Nath
Dipanita Nath

Dipanita Nath is a Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in Pune. She is a versatile journalist with a deep interest in the intersection of culture, sustainability, and urban life. Professional Background Experience: Before joining The Indian Express, she worked with other major news organizations including Hindustan Times, The Times of India, and Mint. Core Specializations: She is widely recognized for her coverage of the climate crisis, theatre and performing arts, heritage conservation, and the startup ecosystem (often through her "Pune Inc" series). Storytelling Focus: Her work often unearths "hidden stories" of Pune—focusing on historical institutes, local traditions, and the personal journeys of social innovators. Recent Notable Articles (December 2025) Her recent reporting highlights Pune’s cultural pulse and the environmental challenges facing the city during the winter season: 1. Climate & Environment "Pune shivers on coldest morning of the season; minimum temperature plunges to 6.9°C" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on the record-breaking cold wave in Pune and the IMD's forecast for the week. "How a heritage tree-mapping event at Ganeshkhind Garden highlights rising interest in Pune’s green legacy" (Dec 20, 2025): Covering a citizen-led initiative where Gen Z and millennials gathered to document and protect ancient trees at a Biodiversity Heritage Site. "Right to breathe: Landmark NGT order directs PMC to frame norms for pollution from construction sites" (Dec 8, 2025): Reporting on a significant legal victory for residents fighting dust and air pollution in urban neighborhoods like Baner. 2. "Hidden Stories" & Heritage "Inside Pune library that’s nourished minds of entrepreneurs for 17 years" (Dec 21, 2025): A feature on the Venture Center Library, detailing how a collection of 3,500 specialized books helps tech startups navigate the product life cycle. "Before he died, Ram Sutar gave Pune a lasting gift" (Dec 18, 2025): A tribute to the legendary sculptor Ram Sutar (creator of the Statue of Unity), focusing on his local works like the Chhatrapati Shivaji statue at Pune airport. "The Pune institute where MA Jinnah was once chief guest" (Dec 6, 2025): An archival exploration of the College of Agriculture, established in 1907, and its historical role in India's freedom struggle. 3. Arts, Theatre & "Pune Inc" "Satyajit Ray, Ritwik Ghatak were not rivals but close friends, says veteran filmmaker" (Dec 17, 2025): A deep-dive interview ahead of the Pune International Film Festival (PIFF) exploring the camaraderie between legends of Indian cinema. "Meet the Pune entrepreneur helping women build and scale businesses" (Dec 16, 2025): Part of her "Pune Inc" series, profiling Nikita Vora’s efforts to empower female-led startups. "How women drone pilots in rural Maharashtra are cultivating a green habit" (Dec 12, 2025): Exploring how technology is being used by women in agriculture to reduce chemical use and labor. Signature Style Dipanita Nath is known for intellectual curiosity and a narrative-driven approach. Whether she is writing about a 110-year-old eatery or the intricacies of the climate crisis, she focuses on the human element and the historical context. Her columns are often a blend of reportage and cultural commentary, making them a staple for readers interested in the "soul" of Pune. X (Twitter): @dipanitanath ... Read More

Click here to join Express Pune WhatsApp channel and get a curated list of our stories

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Apr 27: Latest News
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments