Day temperatures to fall as Pune to remain under cloud cover today

The strong westerly winds continue to dominate the rainfall over Konkan and Madhya Maharashtra, including parts of Pune. (File)

Pune will experience generally cloudy sky conditions on Thursday, resulting in a sharp fall in the maximum temperature to 27 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature will be around 22 degrees.

As the Southwest monsoon entered its active phase on Wednesday, parts of Pune city will receive light to moderate rain whereas heavy showers are forecast over ghat areas on Thursday.

Pune received light rain all through Wednesday, and the 24-hour rainfall recorded on Thursday (8.30 am) was – Shivajinagar – 4mm, Lohegaon – 2.4mm and Pashan – 3.9mm.

The strong westerly winds continue to dominate the rainfall over Konkan and Madhya Maharashtra, including parts of Pune.

This along with the presence of an off-shore trough between south Maharashtra and Kerala.

meanwhile, the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) in Pune city was recorded at 33, which comes in the Satisfactory category, on Thursday.

Current location-wise Air Quality Index (AQI) on June 10, 2021: