IMD forecasts moderate rain, cloudy sky over Pune today

Pune will witness generally cloudy sky conditions on Tuesday.

The India Meteorological Department has forecast moderate intensity (15.6mm to 64.4mm in 24 hours) rainfall over the city whereas the ghats in the district could experience intense spells on Tuesday.

The Southwest monsoon continues to remain active over Maharashtra and Pune will experience enhanced rainfall till Wednesday.

There is a trough running between the east-central Arabian Sea and south Maharashtra and another trough between south Maharashtra and north Kerala, both of which will influence the monsoon over the coastal areas of the State.

Due to the prevailing humid conditions, the maximum temperature over the city on Tuesday could increase to 32 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature is expected to be around 22 degrees.

Meanwhile, the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) in Pune City was recorded at 37, which comes under the ‘Satisfactory’ category.

Current location-wise Air Quality Index (AQI) on June 15, 2021: