Cloudy sky conditions to prevail in Pune today: IMD

Pune skies will continue to remain overcast for most of Friday with light intensity rainfall possible towards the evening hours at some places.

Presently, there is no active weather over Maharashtra.

The day temperature expected on Friday is around 34 degrees and the night temperature should remain close to 22 degrees Celsius.

The city has largely remained dry for the past 36 hours but the humidity levels have persistently remained on the higher side.

On Friday, the relative humidity recorded was 77 per cent.

Meanwhile, Pune’s Air Quality Index (AQI) on Friday was recorded at 50, which comes under the ‘Satisfactory’ category.

Current location-wise Air Quality Index (AQI) on June 04, 2021:

