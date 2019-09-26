Pune weather news live updates: 7 killed in rain-related incidents

Several areas of Pune are waterlogged as very heavy rains lashed the city and surrounding areas from Wednesday night. Many low-lying areas in Sahakarnagar, Parvati, Sinhagad Road, Dandekar Bridge and Padmavati saw flooding. Waterlogging on roads was witnessed across the city. Five people were killed as a wall collapsed in Tangewale Colony area in Aranyeshwar post Tuesday midnight.

Body of a middle-aged woman was taken out from a nullah near Mahadji Shinde High School in Sahakarnagar in the morning, said a fire brigade team. The body of a 52-year-old man was taken out from an inundated car on Sinhagad Road by an NDRF team.

Police and rescue agencies fear more rain-related casualties, as reports of damages are still coming in. Three teams of National Disaster Response Force have been deployed in the city for rescue and relief work.