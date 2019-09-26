Pune weather news live updates: 7 killed in rain-related incidents
Pune weather news live updates: Water discharge of 13,000 cusecs is scheduled from Khadakwasla dam near the city and the civic administration has so far evacuated over 500 people from low-lying areas.
Several areas of Pune are waterlogged as very heavy rains lashed the city and surrounding areas from Wednesday night. Many low-lying areas in Sahakarnagar, Parvati, Sinhagad Road, Dandekar Bridge and Padmavati saw flooding. Waterlogging on roads was witnessed across the city. Five people were killed as a wall collapsed in Tangewale Colony area in Aranyeshwar post Tuesday midnight.
Body of a middle-aged woman was taken out from a nullah near Mahadji Shinde High School in Sahakarnagar in the morning, said a fire brigade team. The body of a 52-year-old man was taken out from an inundated car on Sinhagad Road by an NDRF team.
Police and rescue agencies fear more rain-related casualties, as reports of damages are still coming in. Three teams of National Disaster Response Force have been deployed in the city for rescue and relief work.
Live Blog
Pune rains: With more release of water scheduled from Khadakwasla dam, the administration is evacuating people from low-lying areas. Follow Highlights
Pune city recorded 53.1mm of rain during the past 24 hours, till 8.30 am on Thursday. Most rain was received during post-midnight hours, causing water to get accumulated over lanes and roads.
A total of seven persons were killed in Pune, including five in a wall collapse in Aranyeshwar area of the city, as several low-lying areas were flooded following heavy rains from Wednesday night.
The fire brigade and disaster management cell of the civic administration responded to multiple calls of waterlogging and flooding in various parts of the city on Wednesday night. In Kondhwa, local residents faced problems as traffic came to a standstill for more than five hours when rainwater gushed out of a nullah near Sinhagad College, flooding and submerging the road for a stretch of 2 km.
On Tuesday, a landslide was reported at a spot near the New Katraj tunnel. While there were no reports of casualties, the traffic on Katraj Dehu Road bypass of Pune-Bangalore highway had to be stopped.
Pune city recorded 53.1mm of rain during the past 24 hours, till 8.30 am on Thursday. Most rain was received during post-midnight hours, causing water to get accumulated over lanes and roads.
A total of seven persons were killed in Pune, including five in a wall collapse in Aranyeshwar area of the city, as several low-lying areas were flooded following heavy rains from Wednesday night.