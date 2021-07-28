Pune Weather Live app to provide rainfall updates every 15 minutes

The app was launched on the 15th foundation day of the Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES) in the presence of Union minister Dr Jitendra Singh. (Representational Image)

M Rajeevan, Secretary, Ministry of Earth Sciences, on Tuesday launched Pune Weather Live, a mobile-based application, which will provide rainfall updates every 15 minutes in addition to other weather information from across 80 weather stations.

The app was launched on the 15th foundation day of the Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES) in the presence of Union minister Dr Jitendra Singh.

The app, developed jointly by the Surface Instrumentation Division at IMD, Pune, and the Water Resources Department, Government of Maharashtra, aims to provide real-time and location-specific weather information till the last mile.

During the event, the ministry’s ambitious plans for 2021-2026 were shared. These included the recently approved Rs 4,000-crore Deep Ocean Mission, Blue Economy besides enhancement in research in weather and climate, polar science, seismological services and ocean technology.

“MoES is leading the Blue Economy programme, which is in the final stages,” said Rajeevan.

Under the Deep Ocean mission, one of the aims is to launch a manned submarine carrying three scientists to the depths of up to 6,000 metres. Dr Singh urged the MoES scientists to plan the deep sea exploration in sync with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO)’s Gaganyaan mission.

On the present weather services, the minister said, “Efforts are on to further improve the resolution of the current weather models from 12 km to 5 km, and these forecasts will hugely benefit the farmers and help double their income.”

“Taking bigger strides in weather modelling using the latest technologies”, the MoES secretary said that initial research incorporating Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) techniques is underway.

“A virtual centre has been established at the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), Pune, where research on AI and ML in weather predictions has begun. MoES also plans to set up a Centre for Radar Technology at the Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru,” said Rajeevan.

On the occasion, Dr Singh launched the Earth System Science Data portal, housing atmospheric and ocean data generated by all MoES institutions. The portal has been developed by Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services, Hyderabad.

Meanwhile, three senior scientists of IITM bagged the ministry’s national awards announced on the day. The awardees included R Krishnan, IITM’s executive director (Atmospheric Science and Technology), Thara Prabharakan, senior cloud physicist, and Vandana Prasad, director, Birbal Sahni Institute of Palaeosciences, Lucknow, both of whom shared the Anna Mani award for Women Scientists.

Supriyo Chakraborty from IITM along with OP Sreejith, senior scientist at IMD, Pune, were awarded the MoES’s Certificate of Merit.