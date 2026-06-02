Why is Koregaon Park, one of Pune’s greenest areas, recording the warmest temperatures?

Instruments to measure the temperatures and other climatic conditions in KP were installed four or five years ago.

Written by: Dipanita Nath
3 min readPuneJun 2, 2026 08:41 PM IST
Pune The mercury has been rising steadily in KP over time.The mercury has been rising steadily in KP over time. (File Photo)
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Suresh Talera remembers the time he would drive from his home in Koregaon Park (KP) to Deccan and feel the air turning warmer as he approached the main city. Now, he can’t tell the difference. The mercury has been rising steadily in KP over time.

“Earlier, we needed air-conditioning only in summer. Now, it is for seven months a year,” says Talera of Hotel Sunderban, a charming address nestled in the tranquility of a tree-covered lane adjoining the Osho International Meditation Resort.

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In the rest of Pune, unbridled developmental activity, pollution and congestion are contributing to rising temperatures. KP, with its leafy, expansive and quietly old-world bungalows and lanes, should have been different. Yet, on Tuesday morning, when Shivajinagar logged a temperature of 24.9 degrees Celsius and Chinchwad was 25.8 degrees Celsius, KP topped the chart at 27.1 degrees Celsius. KP has been consistently recording among the highest minimum temperatures in the city. The daytime temperature of 38 degrees Celsius on Tuesday was among the warmest in the city.

“I don’t know why it is so hot in KP. Honestly, I’m confused,” says Talera. An expert from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) says that microclimates are evident in an expanding city like Pune. He points to the urban heat island effect in which concrete spaces absorb and retain heat during the day and become “high-temperature hotspots”. During the night, the heat cannot escape due to the concrete construction, among others, and helps increase the minimum temperature.

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The definition of KP has expanded to include the surrounding areas that are witnessing a real estate boom in ultra-luxury commercial and residential properties. KP’s bustling social scene, elite atmosphere and proximity to the airport, railway station and other hubs have attracted some of the country’s biggest realtors and made it a prized stretch on the city’s map. This reflects in the changing temperature as well.

Instruments to measure the temperatures and other climatic conditions in KP were installed four or five years ago. “The three weather stations of Lohegaon, Magarpatta and KP are in more urbanised settings. In comparison, the Central Agrometeorological Observatory (CAgMo) of Shivajinagar is located amid agricultural fields on the campus of the College of Agriculture in Shivajinagar, Pune. The station in Pashan also has a lot of greenery while NDA, being a defence area, has no big constructions. Consequently, we see that Lohegaon, Magarpatta and KP have higher temperatures compared to Shivajinagar, Pashan and NDA,” says SD Sanap. Scientist at IMD Pune.

Day Minimum temperature at Shivajinagar Minimum Temperature at KP Maximum temperature at Shivajinagar Maximum Temperature at KP
June 2 24.9°C 27.1°C 38°C 38°C
June 1 24.4°C 26.2°C 38.1°C 37°C
May 31 25.4°C 26.7°C 37.1°C 37°C
May 30 25.7°C 27°C 36.9°C 36.7°C
May 29 24.5°C 26.2°C 36.7°C 36.7°C
May 28 24.3°C 26.2°C 38.4°C 38.1°C

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Dipanita Nath
Dipanita Nath

Dipanita Nath is a Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in Pune. She is a versatile journalist with a deep interest in the intersection of culture, sustainability, and urban life. Professional Background Experience: Before joining The Indian Express, she worked with other major news organizations including Hindustan Times, The Times of India, and Mint. Core Specializations: She is widely recognized for her coverage of the climate crisis, theatre and performing arts, heritage conservation, and the startup ecosystem (often through her "Pune Inc" series). Storytelling Focus: Her work often unearths "hidden stories" of Pune—focusing on historical institutes, local traditions, and the personal journeys of social innovators. Recent Notable Articles (December 2025) Her recent reporting highlights Pune’s cultural pulse and the environmental challenges facing the city during the winter season: 1. Climate & Environment "Pune shivers on coldest morning of the season; minimum temperature plunges to 6.9°C" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on the record-breaking cold wave in Pune and the IMD's forecast for the week. "How a heritage tree-mapping event at Ganeshkhind Garden highlights rising interest in Pune’s green legacy" (Dec 20, 2025): Covering a citizen-led initiative where Gen Z and millennials gathered to document and protect ancient trees at a Biodiversity Heritage Site. "Right to breathe: Landmark NGT order directs PMC to frame norms for pollution from construction sites" (Dec 8, 2025): Reporting on a significant legal victory for residents fighting dust and air pollution in urban neighborhoods like Baner. 2. "Hidden Stories" & Heritage "Inside Pune library that’s nourished minds of entrepreneurs for 17 years" (Dec 21, 2025): A feature on the Venture Center Library, detailing how a collection of 3,500 specialized books helps tech startups navigate the product life cycle. "Before he died, Ram Sutar gave Pune a lasting gift" (Dec 18, 2025): A tribute to the legendary sculptor Ram Sutar (creator of the Statue of Unity), focusing on his local works like the Chhatrapati Shivaji statue at Pune airport. "The Pune institute where MA Jinnah was once chief guest" (Dec 6, 2025): An archival exploration of the College of Agriculture, established in 1907, and its historical role in India's freedom struggle. 3. Arts, Theatre & "Pune Inc" "Satyajit Ray, Ritwik Ghatak were not rivals but close friends, says veteran filmmaker" (Dec 17, 2025): A deep-dive interview ahead of the Pune International Film Festival (PIFF) exploring the camaraderie between legends of Indian cinema. "Meet the Pune entrepreneur helping women build and scale businesses" (Dec 16, 2025): Part of her "Pune Inc" series, profiling Nikita Vora’s efforts to empower female-led startups. "How women drone pilots in rural Maharashtra are cultivating a green habit" (Dec 12, 2025): Exploring how technology is being used by women in agriculture to reduce chemical use and labor. Signature Style Dipanita Nath is known for intellectual curiosity and a narrative-driven approach. Whether she is writing about a 110-year-old eatery or the intricacies of the climate crisis, she focuses on the human element and the historical context. Her columns are often a blend of reportage and cultural commentary, making them a staple for readers interested in the "soul" of Pune. X (Twitter): @dipanitanath ... Read More

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