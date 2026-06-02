Why is Koregaon Park, one of Pune’s greenest areas, recording the warmest temperatures?

Suresh Talera remembers the time he would drive from his home in Koregaon Park (KP) to Deccan and feel the air turning warmer as he approached the main city. Now, he can’t tell the difference. The mercury has been rising steadily in KP over time.

“Earlier, we needed air-conditioning only in summer. Now, it is for seven months a year,” says Talera of Hotel Sunderban, a charming address nestled in the tranquility of a tree-covered lane adjoining the Osho International Meditation Resort.

In the rest of Pune, unbridled developmental activity, pollution and congestion are contributing to rising temperatures. KP, with its leafy, expansive and quietly old-world bungalows and lanes, should have been different. Yet, on Tuesday morning, when Shivajinagar logged a temperature of 24.9 degrees Celsius and Chinchwad was 25.8 degrees Celsius, KP topped the chart at 27.1 degrees Celsius. KP has been consistently recording among the highest minimum temperatures in the city. The daytime temperature of 38 degrees Celsius on Tuesday was among the warmest in the city.