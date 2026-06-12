Pune logs highest June minimum temperature since 2019 amid monsoon delay

IMD's Anupam Kashyapi said the minimum temperature in Pune is likely to remain high due to the partly cloudy skies and high moisture during the day.

Written by: Dipanita Nath
3 min readPuneJun 12, 2026 05:35 PM IST
Pune weather, Pune minimum temperature, Pune June temperature, Pune monsoon update, Pune weather today, Indian Express newsIn other parts of Pune, the minimum temperature was even higher than Shivajinagar's. (Express File Photo)
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Pune’s Shivajinagar weather station recorded a minimum temperature of 26.1 degree Celsius Friday, marking the highest June morning temperature since June 9, 2019, when it touched 26.8°C. It is also the sixth-highest minimum temperature recorded at the station since data collection began in 1969.

In other parts of Pune, the minimum temperature was even higher than Shivajinagar’s. Koregaon Park recorded a minimum temperature of 27.3 degree C, Hadapsar 27 degree C and Wadgaonsheri 26.4 degree C. These localities lack historical records and thus do not represent Pune’s temperature readings.

Also Read | Pune’s heat may be more dangerous than thermometers reveal, warn scientists studying human heat stress

According to Anupam Kashyapi, former head of the Weather Forecasting Division of India Meteorological Department (IMD), Pune, the minimum temperature is likely to remain high due to the partly cloudy skies and high moisture during the day, which allow the solar insolation to strike the earth’s surface, and the clouds that form in the afternoon and evening hours, last throughout the night, trapping the heat.

Stalled monsoon

The current weather patterns in the southern peninsula, including Maharashtra, reflect the monsoon during an El Niño year. “The monsoon has reached Maharashtra, but its strength is not great. After the monsoon strikes the Kerala coast, it usually gains momentum from westerly or southwesterly winds. That is how it starts penetrating from south to north,” Kashyapi said.

“This year, the monsoon current is not strong at present. When we check the Northern Limit of Monsoon on the map that shows the advance of the South-West Monsoon, we see that it has stalled around 200 km away from Pune,” he said.

Also Read | Why is Koregaon Park, one of Pune’s greenest areas, recording the warmest temperatures?

He added that Pune can expect the monsoon around June 13 or 14.

Kashyapi pointed to three factors contributing to the stalled monsoon: a western disturbance and associated Upper Air Circulation, as well as a trough extending from Haryana to the North East Arabian Sea, which prevents the northward movement of the monsoon current.

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“Within 24 hours, the western disturbance is likely to move eastward. This is likely to disrupt monsoon flow in the eastern region as well. Places like Pune and Mumbai are likely to get rain with thunder and lightning,” he said.

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Dipanita Nath
Dipanita Nath

Dipanita Nath is a Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in Pune. She is a versatile journalist with a deep interest in the intersection of culture, sustainability, and urban life. Professional Background Experience: Before joining The Indian Express, she worked with other major news organizations including Hindustan Times, The Times of India, and Mint. Core Specializations: She is widely recognized for her coverage of the climate crisis, theatre and performing arts, heritage conservation, and the startup ecosystem (often through her "Pune Inc" series). Storytelling Focus: Her work often unearths "hidden stories" of Pune—focusing on historical institutes, local traditions, and the personal journeys of social innovators. Recent Notable Articles (December 2025) Her recent reporting highlights Pune’s cultural pulse and the environmental challenges facing the city during the winter season: 1. Climate & Environment "Pune shivers on coldest morning of the season; minimum temperature plunges to 6.9°C" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on the record-breaking cold wave in Pune and the IMD's forecast for the week. "How a heritage tree-mapping event at Ganeshkhind Garden highlights rising interest in Pune’s green legacy" (Dec 20, 2025): Covering a citizen-led initiative where Gen Z and millennials gathered to document and protect ancient trees at a Biodiversity Heritage Site. "Right to breathe: Landmark NGT order directs PMC to frame norms for pollution from construction sites" (Dec 8, 2025): Reporting on a significant legal victory for residents fighting dust and air pollution in urban neighborhoods like Baner. 2. "Hidden Stories" & Heritage "Inside Pune library that’s nourished minds of entrepreneurs for 17 years" (Dec 21, 2025): A feature on the Venture Center Library, detailing how a collection of 3,500 specialized books helps tech startups navigate the product life cycle. "Before he died, Ram Sutar gave Pune a lasting gift" (Dec 18, 2025): A tribute to the legendary sculptor Ram Sutar (creator of the Statue of Unity), focusing on his local works like the Chhatrapati Shivaji statue at Pune airport. "The Pune institute where MA Jinnah was once chief guest" (Dec 6, 2025): An archival exploration of the College of Agriculture, established in 1907, and its historical role in India's freedom struggle. 3. Arts, Theatre & "Pune Inc" "Satyajit Ray, Ritwik Ghatak were not rivals but close friends, says veteran filmmaker" (Dec 17, 2025): A deep-dive interview ahead of the Pune International Film Festival (PIFF) exploring the camaraderie between legends of Indian cinema. "Meet the Pune entrepreneur helping women build and scale businesses" (Dec 16, 2025): Part of her "Pune Inc" series, profiling Nikita Vora’s efforts to empower female-led startups. "How women drone pilots in rural Maharashtra are cultivating a green habit" (Dec 12, 2025): Exploring how technology is being used by women in agriculture to reduce chemical use and labor. Signature Style Dipanita Nath is known for intellectual curiosity and a narrative-driven approach. Whether she is writing about a 110-year-old eatery or the intricacies of the climate crisis, she focuses on the human element and the historical context. Her columns are often a blend of reportage and cultural commentary, making them a staple for readers interested in the "soul" of Pune. X (Twitter): @dipanitanath ... Read More

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