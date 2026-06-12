Pune logs highest June minimum temperature since 2019 amid monsoon delay

In other parts of Pune, the minimum temperature was even higher than Shivajinagar's. (Express File Photo)

Pune’s Shivajinagar weather station recorded a minimum temperature of 26.1 degree Celsius Friday, marking the highest June morning temperature since June 9, 2019, when it touched 26.8°C. It is also the sixth-highest minimum temperature recorded at the station since data collection began in 1969.

In other parts of Pune, the minimum temperature was even higher than Shivajinagar’s. Koregaon Park recorded a minimum temperature of 27.3 degree C, Hadapsar 27 degree C and Wadgaonsheri 26.4 degree C. These localities lack historical records and thus do not represent Pune’s temperature readings.

According to Anupam Kashyapi, former head of the Weather Forecasting Division of India Meteorological Department (IMD), Pune, the minimum temperature is likely to remain high due to the partly cloudy skies and high moisture during the day, which allow the solar insolation to strike the earth’s surface, and the clouds that form in the afternoon and evening hours, last throughout the night, trapping the heat.