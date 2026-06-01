Pune likely to get light rain with thunderstorm from June 3-5

According to IMD, even if there is no rain until June 3, the sky over Pune will become a little cloudy towards the afternoon and evening. (File Photo)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Monday declared a yellow alert for Pune and its suburbs from June 3 to 5, stating that “thunderstorm with lightning and light rain” is likely in the region.

This is aligned with IMD’s forecast of thunderstorm, lightning, squall and hailstorm in Central Maharashtra from June 1 to 5. There are similar alerts for Marathwada and Vidarbha.

“Since May 31, most places in Maharashtra have been experiencing thunderstorms. The thunderstorm and light rainfall that has been forecast for Pune is for the same reason that the rest of Maharashtra is experiencing thunderstorms and rain. There is a Western disturbance trough in the upper level Westerlies that is expected to intrude over the region. Additionally, there is moisture incursion from the Arabian Sea. These have created a condition that is favourable for the thunderstorm activities,” said SD Sanap, scientist at IMD Pune.