Pune likely to get light rain with thunderstorm from June 3-5

Pune weather alert remains in focus as IMD has forecast thunderstorms, lightning and light rain between June 3 and June 5 across the city.

Written by: Dipanita Nath
3 min readPuneUpdated: Jun 1, 2026 08:45 PM IST
Pune rain expectedAccording to IMD, even if there is no rain until June 3, the sky over Pune will become a little cloudy towards the afternoon and evening. (File Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Monday declared a yellow alert for Pune and its suburbs from June 3 to 5, stating that “thunderstorm with lightning and light rain” is likely in the region.

This is aligned with IMD’s forecast of thunderstorm, lightning, squall and hailstorm in Central Maharashtra from June 1 to 5. There are similar alerts for Marathwada and Vidarbha.

“Since May 31, most places in Maharashtra have been experiencing thunderstorms. The thunderstorm and light rainfall that has been forecast for Pune is for the same reason that the rest of Maharashtra is experiencing thunderstorms and rain. There is a Western disturbance trough in the upper level Westerlies that is expected to intrude over the region. Additionally, there is moisture incursion from the Arabian Sea. These have created a condition that is favourable for the thunderstorm activities,” said SD Sanap, scientist at IMD Pune.

Also Read | Monsoon advances further; heavy rain alert for Northeast, South this week

Meanwhile, Pune’s Shivajinagar on Monday recorded a temperature of 38.1 degrees Celsius – 2.4 degrees above normal. The area was also among the warmest, just marginally less than Pashan, which recorded the highest maximum temperature of 38.5 degrees Celsius during the day.

In Lohegaon, which recorded the highest temperatures last month, temperature has come down, with maximum temperature of 37.4 degrees recorded on Monday.

According to IMD, even if there is no rain until June 3, the sky over Pune will become a little cloudy towards the afternoon and evening.

The weather forecast does not hold out a lot of hope for a sharp drop in the maximum temperature in the city after the rains on June 3.

Story continues below this ad

Across the city, the maximum temperature is predicted to be between 35 degrees and 37 degrees at the end of the week.

The minimum temperature in Shivajinagar and Lohegaon were 24.4 degrees on Monday, which was only 0.8 degree C above normal.

Hadapsar and Koregaon Park woke up sweating more as the temperature crossed 26 degrees in both places. Meanwhile, the minimum temperature was 21.9 degrees in NDA and 22.9 degrees in Pashan.

The IMD has not issued any date for the onset of the monsoon in Maharashtra. “The monsoon is expected to arrive in Kerala in the next two to three days. Only after that can we study how it progresses further and announce a date for Maharashtra. We are watching and monitoring the conditions,” said Sanap.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Dipanita Nath
Dipanita Nath

Dipanita Nath is a Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in Pune. She is a versatile journalist with a deep interest in the intersection of culture, sustainability, and urban life. Professional Background Experience: Before joining The Indian Express, she worked with other major news organizations including Hindustan Times, The Times of India, and Mint. Core Specializations: She is widely recognized for her coverage of the climate crisis, theatre and performing arts, heritage conservation, and the startup ecosystem (often through her "Pune Inc" series). Storytelling Focus: Her work often unearths "hidden stories" of Pune—focusing on historical institutes, local traditions, and the personal journeys of social innovators. Recent Notable Articles (December 2025) Her recent reporting highlights Pune’s cultural pulse and the environmental challenges facing the city during the winter season: 1. Climate & Environment "Pune shivers on coldest morning of the season; minimum temperature plunges to 6.9°C" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on the record-breaking cold wave in Pune and the IMD's forecast for the week. "How a heritage tree-mapping event at Ganeshkhind Garden highlights rising interest in Pune’s green legacy" (Dec 20, 2025): Covering a citizen-led initiative where Gen Z and millennials gathered to document and protect ancient trees at a Biodiversity Heritage Site. "Right to breathe: Landmark NGT order directs PMC to frame norms for pollution from construction sites" (Dec 8, 2025): Reporting on a significant legal victory for residents fighting dust and air pollution in urban neighborhoods like Baner. 2. "Hidden Stories" & Heritage "Inside Pune library that’s nourished minds of entrepreneurs for 17 years" (Dec 21, 2025): A feature on the Venture Center Library, detailing how a collection of 3,500 specialized books helps tech startups navigate the product life cycle. "Before he died, Ram Sutar gave Pune a lasting gift" (Dec 18, 2025): A tribute to the legendary sculptor Ram Sutar (creator of the Statue of Unity), focusing on his local works like the Chhatrapati Shivaji statue at Pune airport. "The Pune institute where MA Jinnah was once chief guest" (Dec 6, 2025): An archival exploration of the College of Agriculture, established in 1907, and its historical role in India's freedom struggle. 3. Arts, Theatre & "Pune Inc" "Satyajit Ray, Ritwik Ghatak were not rivals but close friends, says veteran filmmaker" (Dec 17, 2025): A deep-dive interview ahead of the Pune International Film Festival (PIFF) exploring the camaraderie between legends of Indian cinema. "Meet the Pune entrepreneur helping women build and scale businesses" (Dec 16, 2025): Part of her "Pune Inc" series, profiling Nikita Vora’s efforts to empower female-led startups. "How women drone pilots in rural Maharashtra are cultivating a green habit" (Dec 12, 2025): Exploring how technology is being used by women in agriculture to reduce chemical use and labor. Signature Style Dipanita Nath is known for intellectual curiosity and a narrative-driven approach. Whether she is writing about a 110-year-old eatery or the intricacies of the climate crisis, she focuses on the human element and the historical context. Her columns are often a blend of reportage and cultural commentary, making them a staple for readers interested in the "soul" of Pune. X (Twitter): @dipanitanath ... Read More

Click here to join Express Pune WhatsApp channel and get a curated list of our stories

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Jun 01: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments