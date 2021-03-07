Humid conditions in Pune for 48 hours; mercury inches near 40 degrees Celsius in Vidarbha

In the week ahead, day temperatures will continue to fluctuate between 35 and 39 degrees Celsius across the state with Vidarbha experiencing hotter weather in comparison to the rest of the state. (File)

Humid conditions could develop over the city and neighbouring areas for two days from March 9 onwards, bringing some respite from the hot weather, officials at the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday.

For the past week, maximum temperatures over most stations in Maharashtra have gradually risen with the onset of summer season. The city’s maximum temperature on Sunday was 36.4 degrees Celsius.

Akola remained the hottest city on Sunday, recording a maximum temperature of 40.1 degrees Celsius, 3.8 degrees above normal for this time of the year.

Even though clear sky conditions will remain dominant till noon, there are chances of cloudy skies developing over Pune and neighbouring areas afterwards. “This will bring down the temperature but keep humidity levels high,” said an IMD official. Over Pune, cloudy skies during afternoon will be realised on March 9 and 10, Met officials said.

In the week ahead, day temperatures will continue to fluctuate between 35 and 39 degrees Celsius across the state with Vidarbha experiencing hotter weather in comparison to the rest of the state.

While Konkan, Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada will experience hot and dry weather during the week, Vidarbha is expected to receive light intensity rainfall accompanied by thunder and lightning on March 10 and 11.

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.

“Thunderstorm will be due to wind discontinuity bringing rain over Vidarbha, Chattisgarh and Odisha during mid-week,” an IMD official said.

Heat, thunderstorm and hail are common over Maharashtra in March, partly contributed by the sudden heating.