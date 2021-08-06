scorecardresearch
Friday, August 06, 2021
IMD predicts light rain, cloudy skies in Pune by afternoon

Pune weather today: The maximum temperature to remain around 29 degrees whereas the recorded minimum temperature would be 21.8 degrees.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
August 6, 2021 11:21:01 am
Pune rains, Pune weather, Pune weather forecast, Pune cloudy weather, Pune monsoon, IMD Pune forecast, Puen news, Pune news update, Pune latest news, Indian Express,Light rainfall expected over Pune. (File photo by Ashish Kale)

Pune will experience a partly cloudy sky during the afternoon on Friday which could give way to light intensity rain, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

 There are no active weather systems over Maharashtra and hence the state will experience subdued monsoon activity.

The maximum temperature will remain around 29 degrees whereas the recorded minimum temperature would be 21.8 degrees.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Over the last 24 hours, rainfall was recorded over Pune city. This monsoon season, Pune district rainfall stands 27 per cent surplus at 677.8 mm.

Meanwhile, the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) in the Pune city was recorded at 43, which comes under the ‘Satisfactory’  category.

Current location-wise Air Quality Index (AQI) on August 06, 2021:

(Source: SAFAR, Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology, Pune)

