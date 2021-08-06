IMD predicts light rain, cloudy skies in Pune by afternoon

Pune will experience a partly cloudy sky during the afternoon on Friday which could give way to light intensity rain, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

There are no active weather systems over Maharashtra and hence the state will experience subdued monsoon activity.

The maximum temperature will remain around 29 degrees whereas the recorded minimum temperature would be 21.8 degrees.

Over the last 24 hours, rainfall was recorded over Pune city. This monsoon season, Pune district rainfall stands 27 per cent surplus at 677.8 mm.

Meanwhile, the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) in the Pune city was recorded at 43, which comes under the ‘Satisfactory’ category.

Current location-wise Air Quality Index (AQI) on August 06, 2021:

