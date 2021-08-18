Pune weather forecast today: Cloudy skies to keep day temperatures below normal

Rainfall activity over Maharashtra is set to enhance during the coming days this week. Pune will also witness some improvement in the rainfall with moderate intensity spells expected during the coming days.

This is mainly due to the formation of a low pressure system formed in the Bay of Bengal and presently located over Odisha. Additionally, the strengthened westerly winds along the west coast will bring moisture over the region.

Pune city witnessed steady but light intensity rain during the past 24 hours.

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.

The recorded rainfall (ending 8.30am on Wednesday) at Lohegaon – 6.3mm, Shivajinagar – 2.6mm and Pashan – 1.2mm along with a relative humidity between 90 to 93 per cent.

On Wednesday, overcast sky conditions will cover Pune with likely light rain during the day. The city’s maximum temperature is expected to be around 26.1 degrees on Wednesday.

Current location-wise Air Quality Index (AQI) on August 18, 2021

Pune city AQI – 40 – Satisfactory