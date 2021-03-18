Rain, lightning over Pune till March 21: IMD

Normally, the state experiences a brief spell of rains and hailstorms during March, triggered by the rising day temperatures and wind discontinuity. (Express Photo/File)

Pune and neighbouring districts in central Maharashtra will experience thunderstorms, accompanied by lightning, during the afternoon hours over the next three days.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast overcast conditions for Pune city post noon, with the day temperatures set to remain below 35 degrees till March 21. March in Pune, so far, has been warm with maximum temperatures consistently remaining slightly above normal, at around 37 degrees.

However, a spike in humidity levels could give way to light showers along with gusty winds over the city and neighbourhood areas during the afternoon hours till the weekend.

The IMD has placed Pune district under the ‘Yellow’ (keep a watch) alert on March 21.

Wind discontinuity over Central India is being attributed for the brief wet spell. Day temperatures recorded over west Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha, IMD officials said, have been on the higher side than normal this week. For three days this week, Brahmapuri in Vidarbha has been the hottest region in the country, with the highest maximum temperature touching 40 degree Celsius.

“Due to the likely interaction between the northerly and the southerly winds to occur over west Madhya Pradesh – Vidarbha regions, there are chances of thundery activity over Maharashtra during the next two to three few days,” said Anupam Kashyapi, head, weather division, IMD, Pune.

The Met department has placed all districts of Vidarbha, including Nagpur and Amravati, along with neighbouring Parbhani, Nanded and Beed in Marathwada on a ‘Yellow’ alert with chances of thunderstorm and lightning on Thursday and Friday. In addition, Nashik, Ahmednagar, Jalgaon and neighbouring districts in Madhya Maharashtra would experience similar activity on March 20 and 21.

Normally, the state experiences a brief spell of rains and hailstorms during March, triggered by the rising day temperatures and wind discontinuity.

With the rabi season harvest underway, farmers have been warned to stock their harvest in safe and dry areas till the next week.

