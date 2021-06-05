Pune weather forecast today: Cloudy skies and moderate rain likely on Saturday

Cloudy skies and light rain in Pune. (Express File Photo by Pavan Khengre)

Pune has been witnessing a cloudy and gloomy start to Saturday. This is in continuation to the overcast sky conditions that have prevailed since Friday.

The city recorded moderate showers all through Friday. The 24-hour rainfall recorded here were – Lohegaon (12.3mm), Pashan (7mm) and Shivajinagar (6.3mm).

Currently, there is an off-shore trough running between south Maharashtra and Kerala. Officials at the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said westerly winds blowing from the Arabian Sea have strengthened, owing to the advancement of the southwest monsoon.

“All these conditions combined with the orography of areas around the Sahyadri ranges, parts of Konkan and Madhya Maharashtra are experiencing heavy rain at isolated places,” said Anupam Kashyapi, head, weather forecasting division at IMD, Pune.

Light to moderate rainfall will continue over Pune on Saturday.

The maximum temperature will be around 33 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature will remain close to 22 degrees Celsius.

Location-wise Air Quality Index (AQI) on June 05, 2021:

Source : SAFAR, Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology, Pune

Pune city has an AQI of 43, which falls in the ‘Satisfactory’ category.