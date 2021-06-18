Pune witnesses continuous rainfall at night, moderate showers on Friday

Monsoon-like rains lashed Pune with the activity continuing all through the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.

The 24-hour rainfall recorded on Friday in the city was 18.2mm in Pashan, 15.8mm in Lohegaon and 15.6mm in Shivajinagar.

On Friday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast moderate intensity (15.6mm to 64.4mm in 24 hours) rain over Pune city and heavy rain (64.5mm to 115.5mm in 24 hours) along the ghats in Pune district.

The trough runs between south Gujarat and Kerala and there continues the influence of westerly winds from the Arabian Sea.

“There are strong westerly winds, making the monsoon vigorous over Konkan and Goa and active over Madhya Maharashtra,” said Anupam Kashyapi, head, weather forecasting division, IMD, Pune.

These meteorological subdivisions will receive moderate to heavy rain during the next two to three days, the IMD has forecast.

Location-wise Air Quality Index (AQI) on June 18, 2021:

Source : SAFAR, Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology, Pune Source : SAFAR, Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology, Pune

Pune city AQI – 42 – Satisfactory