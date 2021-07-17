Pune weather forecast: Light rain predicted; skies to turn cloudy this afternoon

Pune city's maximum temperature on Saturday is expected to remain close to 30 degrees Celsius. (Express Photo: Pavan Khengre, File)

Pune city will experience partly cloudy sky conditions in the afternoon hours on Saturday. The city will witness light to moderate intensity rain (2.4mm to 64.4mm in 24 hours), whereas isolated heavy spells could hit the ghat areas during the day, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast.

In the 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Saturday, Shivajinagar recorded 3.1mm of rainfall, Lohegaon 2mm and Pashan 0.8mm.

An east-west shear-zone continues to persist across Maharashtra along with the presence of a low pressure system over Marathwada and north Madhya Maharashtra regions.

The city’s seasonal rainfall continues to remain deficient, and, as on Thursday, it stood at 23 per cent below normal.

Pune city’s maximum temperature on Saturday is expected to remain close to 30 degrees Celsius, and the realised minimum temperature (at 8.30 am) was 22.8 degrees Celsius.

Current location-wise Air Quality Index (AQI) on July 17, 2021:

Source : SAFAR, Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology, Pune Source : SAFAR, Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology, Pune

Pune city’s AQI was at 27, or ‘Satisfactory’.

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.