Pune braces for 48 hours of possible thunder, light rain

The sudden weather shift is driven by high temperatures and moisture from the Arabian Sea.

Written by: Dipanita Nath
3 min readPuneMay 25, 2026 07:54 PM IST
Pune weather forecast IMD, Pune rain next 48 hoursWhile the upcoming showers are a welcome break from the scorching summer heat, meteorologists emphasize that this convective storm activity is not a sign of an early monsoon arrival. (File)
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The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast thunderstorms, lightning, and squall for Central Maharashtra for the next three days, with Pune and its surroundings “very likely” to receive light rain on Tuesday.

SD Sanap, a scientist with the IMD Pune, said that this is largely due to two factors coming together in the region – a high maximum temperature and moisture entering from the Arabian Sea. This causes the formation of cumulonimbus clouds associated with thunderstorms. “For the next 48 hours, the conditions are favourable for thunderstorms, lightning and rain,” said Sanap.

He emphasised that the present conditions are not an interpretation of the advent of the monsoon in Pune. The monsoon, which is forecast to arrive in Kerala this week, is being observed by meteorologists before they issue a forecast for the rest of India, including Maharashtra.

Also Read | Warmer nights during Indian summers may be more dangerous than heatwaves. Here's why

Meanwhile, the maximum temperature has fallen from the searing 40 degree Celsius levels across the city.

On Monday, the maximum temperature in Shivajinagar and Pashan was 36 degree Celsius. It was 37 degree Celsius in Lohegaon, Magarpatta, and Koregaon Park and 35 degrees in Lavale, NDA and Chinchwad.

“For the next four-five days, the maximum temperature in Pune is expected to remain in the range of 35-plus degrees. There is no chance of a heat wave for now,” said Sanap.

According to the IMD bulletin, the maximum temperature will be 36 degrees in Shivajinagar and Pashan on Tuesday; rising by a notch on Wednesday before falling to 35 degrees on May 30 and 31.

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In Lohegaon, which has sweated and sweltered for most of this month, the maximum temperature is likely to still be the highest in Pune – 38 degrees likely on Wednesday. For the rest of the days of the week, it will be around 36 – 37 degrees during the day.

In the leafier neighbourhoods of Pune, such as NDA and Koregaon Park, the maximum temperature is going to be around the same level as the congested districts, such as Chinchwad.

Apart from Central Maharashtra, a yellow alert, which is intended to make people aware, has been issued for Konkan and Goa, till May 28.

There is a red alert in Vidarbha, pointing to the potentially life-threatening severe heat wave conditions, till May 27. On May 28 and 29, there is an orange alert for thunderstorms and a heat wave in Vidarbha.

Dipanita Nath
Dipanita Nath

Dipanita Nath is a Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in Pune. She is a versatile journalist with a deep interest in the intersection of culture, sustainability, and urban life. Professional Background Experience: Before joining The Indian Express, she worked with other major news organizations including Hindustan Times, The Times of India, and Mint. Core Specializations: She is widely recognized for her coverage of the climate crisis, theatre and performing arts, heritage conservation, and the startup ecosystem (often through her "Pune Inc" series). Storytelling Focus: Her work often unearths "hidden stories" of Pune—focusing on historical institutes, local traditions, and the personal journeys of social innovators. Recent Notable Articles (December 2025) Her recent reporting highlights Pune’s cultural pulse and the environmental challenges facing the city during the winter season: 1. Climate & Environment "Pune shivers on coldest morning of the season; minimum temperature plunges to 6.9°C" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on the record-breaking cold wave in Pune and the IMD's forecast for the week. "How a heritage tree-mapping event at Ganeshkhind Garden highlights rising interest in Pune’s green legacy" (Dec 20, 2025): Covering a citizen-led initiative where Gen Z and millennials gathered to document and protect ancient trees at a Biodiversity Heritage Site. "Right to breathe: Landmark NGT order directs PMC to frame norms for pollution from construction sites" (Dec 8, 2025): Reporting on a significant legal victory for residents fighting dust and air pollution in urban neighborhoods like Baner. 2. "Hidden Stories" & Heritage "Inside Pune library that’s nourished minds of entrepreneurs for 17 years" (Dec 21, 2025): A feature on the Venture Center Library, detailing how a collection of 3,500 specialized books helps tech startups navigate the product life cycle. "Before he died, Ram Sutar gave Pune a lasting gift" (Dec 18, 2025): A tribute to the legendary sculptor Ram Sutar (creator of the Statue of Unity), focusing on his local works like the Chhatrapati Shivaji statue at Pune airport. "The Pune institute where MA Jinnah was once chief guest" (Dec 6, 2025): An archival exploration of the College of Agriculture, established in 1907, and its historical role in India's freedom struggle. 3. Arts, Theatre & "Pune Inc" "Satyajit Ray, Ritwik Ghatak were not rivals but close friends, says veteran filmmaker" (Dec 17, 2025): A deep-dive interview ahead of the Pune International Film Festival (PIFF) exploring the camaraderie between legends of Indian cinema. "Meet the Pune entrepreneur helping women build and scale businesses" (Dec 16, 2025): Part of her "Pune Inc" series, profiling Nikita Vora’s efforts to empower female-led startups. "How women drone pilots in rural Maharashtra are cultivating a green habit" (Dec 12, 2025): Exploring how technology is being used by women in agriculture to reduce chemical use and labor. Signature Style Dipanita Nath is known for intellectual curiosity and a narrative-driven approach. Whether she is writing about a 110-year-old eatery or the intricacies of the climate crisis, she focuses on the human element and the historical context. Her columns are often a blend of reportage and cultural commentary, making them a staple for readers interested in the "soul" of Pune. X (Twitter): @dipanitanath ... Read More

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