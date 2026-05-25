Pune braces for 48 hours of possible thunder, light rain

While the upcoming showers are a welcome break from the scorching summer heat, meteorologists emphasize that this convective storm activity is not a sign of an early monsoon arrival. (File)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast thunderstorms, lightning, and squall for Central Maharashtra for the next three days, with Pune and its surroundings “very likely” to receive light rain on Tuesday.

SD Sanap, a scientist with the IMD Pune, said that this is largely due to two factors coming together in the region – a high maximum temperature and moisture entering from the Arabian Sea. This causes the formation of cumulonimbus clouds associated with thunderstorms. “For the next 48 hours, the conditions are favourable for thunderstorms, lightning and rain,” said Sanap.

He emphasised that the present conditions are not an interpretation of the advent of the monsoon in Pune. The monsoon, which is forecast to arrive in Kerala this week, is being observed by meteorologists before they issue a forecast for the rest of India, including Maharashtra.