Pune: IMD predicts cloudy skies for tomorrow, day’s temperature to remain around 36 degrees

April 8, 2021 9:46:43 pm
It was a pleasant day over the city on Thursday, as the entire day remained overcast and cool in comparison to the past few days.
The maximum temperature dropped significantly below normal on Thursday. Shivajinagar recorded 34.2 degrees and Lohegaon recorded 34.3 degrees Celsius, which was 3.5 degrees below normal.
On Friday, cloudiness will prevail with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) indicating the likely formation of a trough or a cyclonic circulation over southern Maharashtra regions.
Nights over Pune will be warmer as the minimum temperature on Friday is likely to be 20 degrees but the maximum temperatures will remain around 36 degrees.
Location-wise Air Quality Index (AQI) forecast – April 09, 2021
